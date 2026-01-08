Lucas and Chris explore BookWalker 's rankings of their top titles and attempt to make it make sense.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network.

Chris

Lucas, we must stay relevant here at TWIA in the new year! Fortunately, I have an idea. © Makoto Kuon 2023, ©Ishino Yassan 2023 I no longer have an idea. Lucas, we must stay relevant here at TWIA in the new year! Fortunately, I have an idea. Bookwalker released their top sellers for 2025 , so all we need to do is see what's selling and cater to that! Let's just see what we've got to work with here...I no longer have an idea.

Lucas

Hey now, Chris! I don't want our audience to get the wrong idea! We here at This Week in Anime would NEVER use smutty fiction with provocative titles/covers to entice more readers to scroll through this column! © Nanashi/Kodansha Ltd. No sir! © 2024 Akihiro Ononaka No way! © Geshumaro 2022 Hey now, Chris! I don't want our audience to get the wrong idea! We here at This Week in Anime would NEVER use smutty fiction with provocative titles/covers to entice more readers to scroll through this column!No sir!No way!

© zunta 2023 ©Saizou Harawata 2023 Which is to say, now that we've drawn all the perverts in, it's time to lock the doors behind them and treat them to some raw, hardcore data analysis. The power of sales analytics is still going to make for a more respectable beginning to the year than how we rang in 2025 with a column all about incest , no matter how many boobs and niche fetishes those numbers are surrounded by.Which is to say, now that we've drawn all the perverts in, it's time to lock the doors behind them and treat them to some raw, hardcore

Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? ! It's despicable that I haven't been able to talk about this premiere work of Oedipal fiction! © 2019 Dachima Inaka Iida Pochii / Kadakawa Corporation / Love Mama Committee But, to today's main point, I have been having a delightful time digging through BookWalker 's much more interesting version of a year-end wrap, and seeing what's been doing well for them across a variety of categories! © OKAYADO 2023 Unsurprisingly, overtly titillating titles performed well for the platform this year, but even that trend sparks conversation as much of 2025 was defined by How do I keep missing out on all the topics that would let me talk about! It's despicable that I haven't been able to talk about this premiere work of Oedipal fiction!But, to today's main point, I have been having a delightful time digging through's much more interesting version of a year-end wrap, and seeing what's been doing well for them across a variety of categories!Unsurprisingly, overtly titillating titles performed well for the platform this year, but even that trend sparks conversation as much of 2025 was defined by censorship efforts for this kind of more adult and sexually explicit material

Beheneko and Otaku NEET Kunoichi are sharing space with standbys like Food Wars! and (of all things) Elfen Lied among © 東雲太郎・銀翼のぞみ・夜ノみつき／白泉社／ベヒ猫製作委員会 And while saucy games were famously hit hard in 2025, with platforms like Steam, Itch, and even DLsite culling content (often by inexplicable standards), and libraries were, as linked, under fire for carrying books, I think BookWalker 's numbers speak to the difficulty of the powers that be to censor everything. That is, we've got a lot of digital platforms for reading text and pictures, to say nothing of physical releases put out through retail stores. It's enough that even zealous paypros and censorious activist groups have to pick their battles and can't catch everything (yet). © Taichi Nagaoka 2023 Never mind that increased scrutiny might only drive up interest in this kind of material, like some sorta sexy Streisand Effect. "Sex sells" is an old and extremely true adage. Fanservicey titles have always been reliable sellers in the manga and anime sector—it's why series likeandare sharing space with standbys likeand (of all things)among Sentai's latest slate of physical Blu-ray pre-orders And while saucy games were famously hit hard in 2025, with platforms like Steam, Itch, and even DLsite culling content (often by inexplicable standards), and libraries were, as linked, under fire for carrying books, I think's numbers speak to the difficulty of the powers that be to censor. That is, we've got a lot of digital platforms for reading text and pictures, to say nothing of physical releases put out through retail stores. It's enough that even zealous paypros and censorious activist groups have to pick their battles and can't catch everything (yet).Never mind that increased scrutiny might only drive up interest in this kind of material, like some sorta sexy Streisand Effect.

Beheneko get a Blu-ray, it got a steelbook edition Blu-ray!!! We should start calling the folks at Sentai Captain Ahab because they know when whales are about! © 東雲太郎・銀翼のぞみ・夜ノみつき／白泉社／ベヒ猫製作委員会 I'm sorry, I'm just now finding out that not only didget a Blu-ray, it got a steelbook edition Blu-ray!!! We should start calling the folks at Sentai Captain Ahab because they know when whales are about!

See, we're already learning so much about what modern anime fan wants: elves bangin' cats.

And you make a strong point about this more risqué material seemingly surging despite, or potentially because of, these conditions. I was motivated by these developments and previous reporting to reach out to adult content publishers to pen a "State of Hentai Publishing" article last year, and I couldn't find enough people willing to go on the record to make it happen. One potential source flat-out expressed that they don't want to be quoted in this kind of piece right now, because they're worried about catching heat. While this is disappointing from a journalistic perspective, it does inspire confidence that these trusted smut peddlers have some sense of how to best navigate this increasingly delicate situation.

OceanVeil decided to try a hentai streaming platform in the Year of Nobody's Lord 2025, even It's a lesson that would-be censors should've learned with dirty magazines generations ago: You can try as hard as you want to hide this stuff, people can and will search it out and find it, regardless. It gives me a lot of respect for what they continue to do, even as I'm appalled at the state of the world that relegates them to being unable to freely discuss it. Also, makes me even more impressed that something likedecided to try a hentai streaming platform in the Year of Nobody's Lord 2025, even continuing to expand their offerings (including simulcasts!).It's a lesson that would-be censors should've learned with dirty magazines generations ago: You can try as hard as you want to hide this stuff, people can and will search it out and find it, regardless. All that to say that, yeah, it'd be neat to see what other 18+ publishers had to say about their own analytics and what audiences were perking up for, but absent that it still goes a long way to explain why readers are still coming out for something with a title like Betrayed by the Hero, I Formed a MILF Party with His Mom!

© Daisuke Aizawa, Nathaniel Thrasher, Touzai, Kadokawa © Hyuganatsu 2023 Of the top 10 overall sellers on BookWalker last year, all but two of them have anime adaptations, with a few having anime seasons that dropped just last year! © Ryuto, Tetsuhiro Nabeshima 2023 Nagatoro Feet: © Nanashi/Kodansha Ltd. Though that number is about to drop down to just one un-adapted series as Reborn as a Space Mercenary has an anime in the works. Absolutely! The other conventional wisdom proved by a look at these sales rankings is that it is WAY easier to sell manga/LNs in English-speaking territories if the work has already been adapted into an anime.Of the top 10 overall sellers onlast year, all but two of them have anime adaptations, with a few having anime seasons that dropped just last year!Though that number is about to drop down to just one un-adapted series as

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! (which, incidentally, is on the list of top light novels and also had a recent anime adaptation). © 2024 Yomu Mishima Aw, jeez, don't tell me space isekai is going to be the next big thing. No doubt a result of its popularity, such that it broke through even on the English-reading side of things—regardless of how many times I kept confusing its title with(which, incidentally, is on the list of top light novels and also had a recent anime adaptation).Aw, jeez, don't tell meis going to be the next big thing.

Space Mercenary actually cracked the top 50 on BookWalker 's overall list; so get ready for Crunchyroll to likely put all their eggs in that basket whenever the anime hits. That didn't even cross my mind until you just pointed it out, but you're totally right! Swapping the de facto generic fantasy setting for a generic sci-fi one would be enough of a fresh coat of paint to pass for novelty in the isekai scene. Also, as I dig deeper, I realize now that two volumes ofactually cracked the top 50 on's overall list; so get ready forto likely put all their eggs in that basket whenever the anime hits.

© Nanashi/Kodansha Ltd. For instance, BookWalker 's #1 manga, my beloved Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro , was last seen on TV back in 2023, with that second season enjoying somewhat understated success. Maybe the online cultural cache Nagatoro carries is just that powerful. Or maybe audiences are just really, really thirsty for niche bullying fetish material (alongside surprisingly sweet romance). Might explain why other "bothersome gal" series like Please Go Home, Miss Akutsu! cracked BookWalker 's manga list. We can cross that space bridge when we come to it. The point is you've got a point about most of the popular titles getting bumps from adaptations, even if the notoriety can seem a little askew sometimes.For instance,'s #1 manga, my beloved, was last seen on TV back in 2023, with that second season enjoying somewhat understated success. Maybe the online cultural cachecarries is just that powerful. Or maybe audiences are just really, really thirsty for niche bullying fetish material (alongside surprisingly sweet romance). Might explain why other "bothersome gal" series likecracked's manga list.

Nagatoro definitely endures as the premiere bully-bait series. That isn't to say that other series didn't do it first or haven't done it better since, but this is the one that crystallized the micro-genre for a lot of people. © Nanashi/Kodansha Ltd. Listen, I'll be the first comp to the Venn diagram of manga readers and people who enjoy being stepped on being closer to a circle than anyone would care to admit, butdefinitely endures as the premiere bully-bait series. That isn't to say that other series didn't do it first or haven't done it better since, but this is the one that crystallized the micro-genre for a lot of people.

SSSS.Dynazenon , and Miss Nagatoro won me over quite handily, so I can attest to her powers of persuasion. © Nanashi,KODANSHA/DON'T TOY WITH ME, MISS NAGATORO Production Committee I only even watched the series originally because I was assigned to review it in a Faustian bargain with Lynzee to also get to review, and Misswon me over quite handily, so I can attest to her powers of persuasion.

Gushing Over Magical Girls , There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... , and Mieruko-chan , of all things cracking the top ecchi sales on BookWalker last year, it could just be that a good chunk of their patrons have a subby streak! © Tomoki Izumi / Kadokawa She's truly one of the most wicked (read: wonderful) waifus of the anime community today! Though with, and, of all things cracking the topsales onlast year, it could just be that a good chunk of their patrons have a subby streak!

Gushing Over Magical Girls and No Freaking Way can get uniquely spicy, sure, but alongside others like sixth-ranking entry The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All , things are also looking noticeably queer! © Sumiko Arai, Kadokawa That sort of streak highlights another taboo topic trending in these tough times across these titles:andcan get uniquely spicy, sure, but alongside others like sixth-ranking entry, things are also looking noticeably queer!

This Is Screwed Up, but I Was Reincarnated as a GIRL in Another World! and my beloved polyamory promoting The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You are cracking this list too! © 2020 by Rikito Nakamura, Yukiko Nozawa Hell yeah! And you better believe that I noticed the obvious gender feels:and my beloved polyamory promotingare cracking this list too!

Reincarnated as a GIRL, myself, so I can't comment on the gender of it all, but...it's titled Reincarnated as a GIRL! What do you think it's about? © 2022 Ashi / Uchiuchi Keyaki / Kaoming I mean, technically, I haven't read, myself, so I can't comment on the gender of it all, but...it's titled! What do you think it's about?

Monster Musume for still going strong after, what? Like a decade and change??? Monster fuckers stay winning! © Hajime Kanzaka 2008 For an incredibly eclectic spread of titles, I'd recommend that folks check out this list's Put your best guesses in the comments, readers! It's actually really cool too see so many queer or otherwise off-beat spicy series keeping pace with these cishet, vanilla, male power fantasies that are stereotypically associated with adult material in the anime sphere. Also, props tofor still going strong after, what? Like a decade and change??? Monster fuckers stay winning!For an incredibly eclectic spread of titles, I'd recommend that folks check out this list's audiobook section. I wasn't really aware that this media type existed underneath the bigger anime umbrella, and this page is such a barrage of "oh yeah, I remember that series!"

Spice & Wolf ones to my Holo-loving buddy who prefers to enjoy books that way. (obligatory insertion of the original Yen Press Spice & Wolf light novel cover) © Juu Fumikura © KADOKAWA CORPORATION 2020 The anime connection lets the audio component of these do some cute indulgences, like having Slayers up there be read by Lina Inverse's classic dub actress, Lisa Ortiz ! It's a neat way to link the anime and source material together for this side of the world, I think. Right, anime novel audiobooks are their own cottage industry that makes sense as a take-off if you think about it for a bit. I even gifted a few of theones to my Holo-loving buddy who prefers to enjoy books that way.The anime connection lets the audio component of these do some cute indulgences, like havingup there be read by Lina Inverse's classicactress,! It's a neat way to link the anime and source material together for this side of the world, I think.

You're preaching to the freshly converted! With the recent rise of VTubers, ASMR, and (to wind the conversation back a bit) OceanVeil bringing back hentai dubs, there's never been a better time to capitalize on the sonic dimension of the anime scene, and I'm glad people are capitalizing on it! These kinds of audiobooks are never going to turn into a major market endeavor, but I love seeing this kind of quirky cottage industry rise up and thrive!

© NISIOISIN/Kodansha Ltd. Maybe you're worried someone might judge you for listening to voice actors read through Bakemonogatari while you're balancing accounts in the office, but in my opinion, that's far more respectable than those who are way too into true crime podcasts. I think it also speaks (as it were) to the state of the people in that market in today's world. We're busy. We're constantly working, travelling, and multi-tasking. I may not "get" the appeal of treating visual entertainment as a "second screen" background feature, but I more than understand those putting a novel on their earbuds and having it help them get through the workday.Maybe you're worried someone might judge you for listening to voice actors read throughwhile you're balancing accounts in the office, but in my opinion, that's far more respectable than those who are way too into true crime podcasts.

franchise to hold a conversation about it, audiobooks are a great way to get a general sense of any of these series. For as much as I think the world would be a better place if the opposite were true, most folks are not like me and probably don't spend the bulk of their auditory bandwidth on hobby and politics-oriented podcasts. Especially if you just want a sense of what all the fuss is about or be aware enough of a well-knownto hold a conversation about it, audiobooks are a great way to get a general sense of any of these series.

Slayers in the modern conversation. © 2008 Hajime Kanzaka Illustrations by Rui Araizumi Now, that does go back to highlight a point about BookWalker 's broader reading-based leaderboard. Pretty much all the series there necessarily trend newer. I mean, there are some like Saga of Tanya the Evil and Re:Zero where modern anime watchers would probably consider those airing adaptations ancient, but really we're still dealing with thoroughly modern material here. © Tappei Nagatsuki, Illustration: Shinichiro Otsuka That's down to the kind of audience BookWalker caters to, of course; it is their list. But that swings me to curiosity about how 2025 issues of classic manga like © Hisashi Eguchi 2009 ©Peow2 2025 It helps that so many series that have hung on throughout the years did start out as novels, even before the modern Narou/web novel zeitgeist we find ourselves in the grip of. Lord knows I'll take anything that keepsin the modern conversation.Now, that does go back to highlight a point about's broader reading-based leaderboard. Pretty much all the series there necessarily trend newer. I mean, there are some likeandwhere modern anime watchers would probably consider those airing adaptations ancient, but really we're still dealing with thoroughly modern material here.That's down to the kind of audiencecaters to, of course; it is their list. But that swings me to curiosity about how 2025 issues of classic manga like Denpa's release of They Were 11! or Peow2's release of Stop!! Hibari-kun! fared, comparatively.

BookWalker 's published, I'm acutely aware that this is only a small slice of the entire industry. I would KILL for increased transparency on what's selling and where, but unfortunately, those statistics are pretty hard to come by. Even folks whose entire bread and butter is international anime industry analysis, like I know! For as much fun as I'm having digging through what's published, I'm acutely aware that this is only a small slice of the entire industry. I would KILL for increased transparency on what's selling and where, but unfortunately, those statistics are pretty hard to come by. Even folks whose entire bread and butter is international anime industry analysis, like Animenomics and White Box Entertainment tend to focus on industry disruption or high-level marketplace shifts. Which isn't me throwing shade, to be clear. A lot of these numbers are proprietary or intentionally obfuscated by major players in this space, which is why even getting a sales ranking roundup from BookWalker feels like a treat that's worth discussing here!

Viz Media also added sales figures for several of their titles to the I'll note that late last year,also added sales figures for several of their titles to the Edelweiss platform, which allows MangaAlerts being able to go through and pull some pertinent figures So you can go through and see how a classic like Nana put up numbers or get some concrete data on how memetic success story Kagurabachi actually did. Not quite the granular annual breakdown we got from BookWalker , but neat to see nonetheless!

Kagurabachi became a meme the moment the first chapter hit print. Absolutely! This kind of breakdown is also helpful to me as a critic and pundit in framing my expectations for a series. Like 109k units sold in the US is damn respectable for any series , but I would have thought those numbers would be higher considering howbecame a meme the moment the first chapter hit print.

SPY x FAMILY had escaped orbit and popped off with more mainstream crowds, but I didn't realize to what extent until I saw these figures! SxF has floundered in the long run while DDD has only grown stronger after its attention-drawing opening. © 2019 by Tatsuya Endo/SHUEISHA Inc. © 2021 by Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA Inc. But I should also be mindful that none of these series are explicitly in competition with one another, and that these figures make clear that there's enough room for just about everyone in the manga landscape to thrive today. God, I knew thathad escaped orbit and popped off with more mainstream crowds, but I didn't realize to what extent until I saw these figures! 2.2M units sold compared to DanDaDan's 631k is WILD ! Especially considering I, and most critics I know, agree thathas floundered in the long run while DDD has only grown stronger after its attention-drawing opening.But I should also be mindful that none of these series are explicitly in competition with one another, and that these figures make clear that there's enough room for just about everyone in the manga landscape to thrive today.

BookWalker 's showing that isekai isn't totally dominating the scene like I'd worry it would. Even the pure light novel rankings have The Apothecary Diaries at the silver medal spot! © Hyuganatsu 2024 And if a critical nemesis like Solo Leveling is barely clinging to #10 on the list, handily beaten by the likes of the green yuri, maybe that encouragingly speaks to the tastes of light novel, manga, and anime fans being varied enough that we'll keep seeing a strong spread of titles, new and classic, making their way over here. This is true. Getting hard numbers like this is a good reminder that while critics like us have our glows and gripes, they can't accurately reflect what real audiences are actually coming out for. With that in mind, it is heartening to see a list like's showing that isekai isn't totally dominating the scene like I'd worry it would. Even the pure light novel rankings haveat the silver medal spot!And if a critical nemesis likeis barely clinging to #10 on the list, handily beaten by the likes of the green yuri, maybe that encouragingly speaks to the tastes of light novel, manga, and anime fans being varied enough that we'll keep seeing a strong spread of titles, new and classic, making their way over here.

Further proof that Solo Leveling 's "popularity" is mostly the result of a Crunchyroll astroturfing campaign. But it is heartwarming to see that, despite the loudest voices online trying to paint this space a certain way or corporate decision makers trying to leap onto short-sighted trends, the works that do well in this community seem to be as eclectic as the individuals that comprise it. If the manga that popped off in 2025 was this diverse and varied, I'm more excited than ever to see what the medium has in store for us in the year ahead!