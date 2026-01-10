Street Fighter 6 Game Streams Teaser Trailer for DLC Character Alex

Character will debut in early spring 2026

CAPCOM began streaming a DLC character teaser trailer highlighting Alex for its Street Fighter 6 game on Friday. The character will debut in early spring 2026.

English version



Japanese version



The game added Sagat on August 5, the first character in the Year 3 Character Pass. C. Viper, the second character in the Year 3 Character Pass, debuted on October 15. Ingrid will debut in late spring 2026.

The first character in the Year 2 Character Pass, M. Bison, debuted in June 2024. CAPCOM added Fatal Fury crossover character Terry Bogard to the game in September 2024 as the second character, and added Fatal Fury crossover character Mai Shiranui on February 5. The game added Elena to the roster on June 5 as the fourth character.

The first round of DLC characters for the game include returning character Rashid, new character A.K.I., returning character Ed, and returning character Akuma. Players are able to purchase characters individually, or purchase all of them in a season pass.

The game launched in June 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . CAPCOM released the game on Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, the console's release date. The Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition version also launched on June 5.

The game's new real-time commentary feature includes commentary from famous fighting game community commentators highlighting aspects of the match as it progresses. The feature has subtitles available in 13 languages, and includes the commentators Thea Trinidad (also known as Zelina Vega), Vicious, Aru, Japanese commentator and caster Kōsuke Hiraiwa, and Sekima II band frontman Demon Kakka (formerly Demon Kogure ).

The game's returning characters include Ryu, Chun-li, and Luke, the final playable DLC character for Street Fighter V . New to the franchise is Jamie, a breakdancing kickboxer. The launch roster also includes characters Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Zangief, and Dhalsim.