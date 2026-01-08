Company Apologizes for Uma Musume Plush Dolls Having 4 Ears

Company offers exchange or refund for plushies with 2 extra ears

Gift, a Japanese producer of plush toys and other merchandise for anime, manga, and video games, issued a new apology on Wednesday after the discovery of defective Uma Musume Pretty Derby plush dolls sold during Comic Market 107.

Image via www.gift-gift.jp © Cygames, Inc. © 2007-2026 Gift Co.,Ltd.

What was defective? Gift representative director Haruyuki Kaneko explained that the dolls of the Vivlos character sold first at the December 30-31 event (and at the AmiAmi Akihabara Radio Kaikan Store in Tokyo) have “parts that do not exist in the original character design (ear-like parts).”

In other words, the dolls have two horse-like ears (as they should) and two human-like ears (as they shouldn't).

Image via www.gift-gift.jp © Cygames, Inc. © 2007-2026 Gift Co.,Ltd.

Kaneko added, “We are offering an exchange for a non-defective product or a refund to customers who purchased the affected product.” Purchasers of the dolls can contact the Gift Customer Support Section ([email protected]) until March 31 for the exchange or refund. The non-defective doll replacements are set to ship in early May, or customers can receive the full refund for the 6,500 yen (about US$42) purchase.

As you might expect, since Gift initially confirmed the "defective" four-eared plushies on December 31, at least 18 have sold at Japanese secondhand websites for prices ranging from 9,000 yen (about US$57) to 65,000 yen (about US$413). The average is hovering around 35,000 yen (about US$225).

Gift also sold plushes of three other characters early at Comic Market 107 for 6,500 yen each, but did not report any defects in those three.

Sources: Gift's website, Oricon News, Den Famico Gamer via Yaraon