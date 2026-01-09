1st Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Film, Kpop Demon Hunters Receive Nominations at Producers Guild Awards

Both films nominated for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Image via Demon Slayer franchise's X/Twitter account ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

KPop Demon Hunters

The Producers Guild of America has nominated the producers of theanime film and producer Michelle L.M. Wong for theanimated film for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures at the 37th Producers Guild Awards.

Other films that earned nominations in the same category are Elio , Zootopia 2 , and The Bad Guys 2 .

The awards ceremony will take place on February 28 in Los Angeles.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai , the first film in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy, opened in Japan on July 18. The film had sold a total of 23,042,671 tickets for 33,056,606,000 yen (about US$224 million) as of September 15, its 60th day in the Japanese box office. This made it the second highest-earning film of all time at the Japanese box office, surpassing Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's 2001 film Spirited Away .

The film is now the highest-earning anime film of all time worldwide, as well as the highest-earning Japanese film of all time worldwide. The film has sold US$718,491,762 worldwide in 2025. It is also the #2 animated film in the U.S. in 2025 (ranking #18 overall in the U.S. with US$134,487,320), and the #3 animated film worldwide in 2025. It is the first Japanese film to earn over 100 billion yen (about US$644 million) worldwide.

Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , and Aniplex screened the film in theaters, including IMAX and other premium large screen formats, in the United States and Canada on September 12. The film screened in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub .

KPop Demon Hunters

Netflix

Netflix

Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans, andAnimation'sanimated film premiered onon June 20. The film became the firstfilm to top the U.S. weekend box office after the KPop Demon Hunters Sing-Along Event opened in 1,700 theaters with US$19.2 million at the end of August. That same week, it became's most streamed film of all time globally with 236,000,000 views (edging out Red Notice's 230,900,000). Also that week, four songs from the film's soundtrack ranked in the top 10 of the weekly Billboard Hot 100 songs chart simultaneously in the United States — a feat no other soundtrack has ever accomplished.

The animated feature has appeared in Netflix 's Top 10 for English-language films for 15 consecutive weeks.

The film has become the first title on the Netflix platform to surpass 300 million views, according to Netflix 's official site Tudum.

Hayao Miyazaki 's The Boy and the Heron ( Kimi-tachi wa Dō Ikiru ka , or literally How Do You Live? ) and The Super Mario Bros. Movie were previously nominated for the Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures category at the 2024 PGA Awards show. The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse animated film won that year.

Source: Deadline (Pete Hammond, Erik Pedersen)