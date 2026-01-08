Pui Pui Molcar Director Tomoki Misato, WIT Studio Reveal Candy Caries Original Stop-Motion TV Anime, April Debut

Candy Caries first revealed as stop-motion promotional video in 2021

Pui Pui Molcar stop-motion television series director Tomoki Misato and Wit Studio announced on Thursday the original television anime Candy Caries , which will debut in April, and also revealed a teaser visual and promotional video. Misato and Wit Studio are credited for the original work. Misato is also directing the anime at TORUKU from WIT STUDIO .

Candy Caries was first revealed as a stop-motion anime promotional video in 2021 after Wit Studio had established a stop-motion studio with Misato in December 2020.

The Candy Caries anime is a slapstick comedy about Ame, a child who loves sweets, and the tooth decay that lives in her mouth called Caries. Caries lives a carefree life inside Ame's mouth and even calls her "Mama," and Ame's body is always at Caries' mercy.

According to Misato, he used plastic board and acrylic for Candy Caries , and describes it as a semi three-dimensional animation that's "flat like an illustration, but plump and thick."

The Pui Pui Molcar stop-motion series premiered in January 2021 within TV Tokyo 's Kinder TV children's variety program. Netflix began streaming the series worldwide outside of some Asian territories in March 2021. Tobidase! Narase! Pui Pui Molcar , the series' compilation film, opened in Japan in July 2021.

The series utilizes stop-motion animated puppets made of wool felt.

This series marked Tomoki Misato 's directorial debut on an animated television series. Misato also wrote the script, and he worked on the storyboards along with Hana Ono and Kei Sato . Misato was also credited as chief supervisor for the 2024 Pui Pui Molcar the Movie: MOLMAX 3D CG film.

Misato directed at TORUKU from WIT STUDIO the My Melody & Kuromi stop-motion animation series that premiered on Netflix in July 2025. The series won the Best Animation award at Singapore's 2025 Asian Academy Creative Awards.

