Sanrio's My Melody, Kuromi Characters Get Netflix Stop-Motion Anime in July

Netflix Japan announced on Thursday that it will produce the stop-motion animation series My Melody & Kuromi , based on the titular Sanrio characters, which will premiere in July. This year marks the 50th anniversary of My Melody, and the 20th anniversary of Kuromi.

Image via Netflix Japan's X/Twitter account ©Sanrio, Netflix

The story is set in Maryland where My Melody and Kuromi live.

Tomoki Misato ( Pui Pui Molcar stop-motion television series) is directing the series at TORUKU from WIT STUDIO , and Shūko Nemoto is writing the scripts.

Sanrio premiered the Onegai My Melody anime in 2005, and the series had several sequel series including Onegai My Melody - Kuru Kuru Shuffle! in 2006, Onegai My Melody Sukkiri in 2007, and Onegai My Melody Kirara in 2008. The first film based on the character and anime franchise titled ( Onegai My Melody Yū & Ai ) premiered in Japan in 2012.

The Kuromi's Pretty Journey short anime series premiered its first three episodes on YouTube and TikTok in February 2023. Three new episodes premiered every Friday, for a total of 21 episodes. Sanrio began streaming the anime in English in July 2023. The short anime's new series titled Kuromi's Pretty Journey ~Hachamecha! Multiverse Dasshutsu!~ (Chaotic! The Great Multiverse Escape!) debuted on YouTube on October 31 with a simultaneous English dub release.