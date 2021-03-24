Wit Studio Establishes Stop-Motion Studio With Pui Pui Molcar Director

Studio unveiled stop-motion anime promo video "Candy Caries"

Wit Studio ( Attack on Titan ) established a stop-motion studio with Pui Pui Molcar puppet series director Tomoki Misato in December 2020, and the studio unveiled a stop-motion anime promotional video titled "Candy Caries" on Wednesday.

Misato directed the video. Kenta Yamada was the animation producer. Masaaki Tanaka ( Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us ) was in charge of 2D animation. Yutaka Yamada ( Great Pretender ) composed the music.

The stop-motion studio will expand Wit Studio 's animation production and meet new video needs. Wit Studio 's official website is also recruiting members for its new studio.

Shin Ei Animation 's Pui Pui Molcar premiered on January 5 within TV Tokyo 's Kinder TV children's variety program. The series centers on guinea pigs who have become cars (the title word "Molcar" combines "car" with "morumotto," the Japanese word for "guinea pig" and a variant of the English word "marmot"). The series utilizes stop-motion animated puppets made of wool felt. This series marked Misato's directorial debut on an animated television series.