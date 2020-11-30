Shin-Ei Animation Announces Stop-Motion Puppet TV Series About Guinea Pig Cars

Pui Pui Molcar series premieres on January 5

Anime studio Shinei Animation announced the stop-motion puppet television series Pui Pui Molcar on Friday for premiere on January 5 at 7:30 a.m. within TV Tokyo 's Kinder TV children's variety program. The series centers on guinea pigs who have become cars (the title word "Molcar" combines "car" with "morumotto," the Japanese word for "guinea pig" and a variant of the English word "marmot"). The series utilizes stop-motion animated puppets made of wool felt.

Tomoki Misato is directing the series, and this marks his directorial debut on an animated television series. Misato is also writing the script, and he is working on the storyboards along with Hana Ono and Katsura Satō. The series' animators include Misato, Ikuko Iwatsuki , Katsura Satō, and Makoto Takano . The artists include Misato, Ikuko Iwatsuki , Katsura Satō, Harune Satō, and Michiko Kaihatsu. Shota Kowatsu is composing the music.

Shinei Animation produces Crayon Shin-chan and Doraemon , among other titles.