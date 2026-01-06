The Person I Loved Asked Me to Die in My Sister's Stead Novels Get Anime

Fantasy about ageless guardian of underworld facing man with striking resemblance to her first love

TO Books announced on Wednesday that Mizuki Nagano 's The Person I Loved Asked Me to Die in My Sister’s Stead ( Koishita Hito wa, Imōto no Kawari ni Shindekure to Itta ) light novel series is inspiring an anime adaptation. The announcement did not specify the anime's format or other details.

Tokyopop publishes Maki Yamori 's manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Lady Wisteria's greatest wish is to be worthy of the man she loves, Lord Bright. But when Wisteria's little sister, Rosalie, is selected to enter the Predawn Realm as its guardian, never to return, Bright begs Wisteria to take Rosalie's place! After all, Wisteria is skilled with magic, and resistant to the sinister miasma that threatens the mortal world. Heartbroken, Wisteria enters the Predawn Realm, accompanied by the sacred sword, Sartis. More than twenty years later, a stranger with a familiar face appears, demanding the sword and challenging Wisteria. Who is he, and why does he resemble Lord Bright…?

Nagano launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2020, and halted serialization of the story in September 2022 after it ended its third part, and later removed the story from the website. TO Books published the first print volume of the story in September 2021, with illustrations by Saori Toyota . TO Books will publish the novels' eighth volume on January 10.

Maki Yamori launched a manga adaptation of the novels in TO Books ' Corona EX manga website in June 2022. TO Books will release the manga's sixth compiled book volume on January 10. Tokyopop published the fourth manga volume in August 2025.

The manga has ranked in Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook rankings for the 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026 rankings.

Source: PR Times