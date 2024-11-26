Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! Book Reveals 2025 Series Rankings

The 2025 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook reported its lists of the top light novel series on Tuesday.

Author Takibi Amamori and illustrator Imigimuru 's Too Many Losing Heroines! topped the Bunkobon, Illustrator, and Male Character (Kozuhiko Nukumizu) rankings. The novel's character Anna Yanami also placed second in the Female Character rankings, which the official X (formerly Twitter ) account of the novel's anime celebrated as characteristic of a series about "losing heroines."

Mahiru Shiina from author Saekisan and illustrator Hanekoto 's The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten instead topped the Female Character rankings, while the novel's illustrator Hanekoto ranked second in the Illustrator rankings.

Image via Crunchyroll Store © Takibi Amamori, Imigimuru, Shogakukan, Seven Seas Entertainment

Bunkobon rankings:

Image courtesy of J-Novel Club Hisaya Amagishi, Kei, Kadokawa, J-Novel Club

Tankōbon and Novel rankings:

Image via Amazon © Daken, toi8, Kadokawa

New Title rankings:

Author Daken and illustrator toi8 's Dare ga Yūsha o Koroshita ka Author Aienkien and illustrator Ogipote 's Kochira, Shūmatsu Teitai Iinkai. Author Koroku Inumura and illustrator Kotarō's Shiroki Teikoku Author Hinata Mori and illustrator Nun Yukimaru 's Kono Monogatari o Kimi ni Sasagu Author Kuryū Nagayama and illustrator Sakinoji's Hoshi ga Hatetemo Kimi wa Nare Author Hirotaka Akagi and illustrator Kitsune Fuku's Hihō Ojōsamakei Teihen Dungeon Haishinsha, Haishin Kiriwasure ni Kizukazu Dōgyōsha o Bokotteshimau Author Gakuto Coda and illustrator potg's Hōkago Gakari Author Aya Hazuki and illustrator Inko Horiizumi's Tenshi no Mune ni, Sayonara no Hanataba o Author Yūsaku Sakaishi and illustrator Haru Ichikawa 's Mahō Tsukai no Hikkoshiya Author Imugi Hatanora and illustrator Hitsuji Maki 's Koi Suru Shōjo ni Sasayaku Ai wa, Misohitomoji dake Areba Ii

Saekisan and Hanekoto 's The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten topped the 2024 Bunkobon rankings. Mizuki Nagano and Saori Toyota 's Koishita Hito wa, Imōto no Kawari ni Shindekure to Itta. topped the Tankōbon and Novel rankings, and Yūshi Ukai and Nekometal 's Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table topped the New Title rankings.

Source: Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! 2025 edition





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.