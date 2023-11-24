Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! Reveals 2024 Series Ranking

The 2024 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook reported its list of the top light novel series on Saturday.

Author Saekisan and illustrator Hanekoto 's The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten topped five total categories in this year's rankings: Bunkobon, Illustrator, Female Character (Mahiru Shiina), Male Character (Amane Fujimiya), and Web Survey ranking. It is the first time any work has topped five categories in one year.

Additionally, author Sunsunsun and illustrator Momoco 's Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian ranked #2 for Illustrator, Female Character (Alisa "Alya" Mikhailovna Kujō), and Male Character (Masachika Kuze).

Image via Amazon © Saekisan, Hanekoto, SB Creative, Yen Press

Bunkobon rankings:

Author Saekisan and illustrator Hanekoto 's The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Author Yūshi Ukai and illustrator Nekometal 's Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table Author Sunsunsun and illustrator Momoco 's Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Author Taiga Shiki and illustrator Sue Yanagi's Bathtub de Kurasu Author Nanigashi Shima and illustrator raemz 's Tōmei na Yoru ni Kakeru Kimi to, Me ni Mienai Koi wo Shita. Author Shōgo Hayashi and illustrator Kotaku An's Stellar Step Author Hijiri Mikazuki and illustrator Porigon.'s Boku wa "Yomi" wo Machigaeru Author Yuba Mochizaki and illustrator Dōshima's Koibito Ijō no Koto wo, Kanojo janai Kimi to. Author Usa Haneda and illustrator U35 's Shū ni Ichido Classmate wo Kau Hanashi Author nigozyu and illustrator Umibōzu 's The Detective Is Already Dead

Image via Amazon © Mizuki Nagano, Saori Toyota, TO Books

Tankōbon and Novel rankings:

Image courtesy of Yen Press

New Title rankings:

Author Yūshi Ukai and illustrator Nekometal 's Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table Author Taiga Shiki and illustrator Sue Yanagi's Bathtub de Kurasu Author Nanigashi Shima and illustrator raemz 's Tōmei na Yoru ni Kakeru Kimi to, Me ni Mienai Koi wo Shita. Author Shōgo Hayashi and illustrator Kotaku An's Stellar Step Author Hijiri Mikazuki and illustrator Porigon.'s Boku wa "Yomi" wo Machigaeru Author Yuba Mochizaki and illustrator Dōshima's Koibito Ijō no Koto wo, Kanojo janai Kimi to. Author Usa Haneda and illustrator U35 's Shū ni Ichido Classmate wo Kau Hanashi Author Shizuku Rei and illustrator Ragu Miwano's Fushi Tantei Hiya Dō Kōyō Author Asai Shiruto and illustrator Tiv 's VTuber no Ending, Kaitorimasu. Author Kyōsuke Kamishiro and illustrator Shirabi 's Sherlock+Academy

Syougo Kinugasa and Shunsaku Tomose 's Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 topped the 2023 Bunkobon rankings. Miya Kazuki and You Shiina 's Ascendance of a Bookworm topped the Tankōbon and Novel rankings, and Taiga Shiki and Sue Yanagi's Watashi wa Anata no Namida ni Naritai topped the New Title rankings.

Author Keiso and illustrator Kureta 's Ishura light novel series topped the Tankōbon, Novel, and New Title categories with the most number of votes ever recorded for a light novel series in the guidebook's history in the 2021 rankings.

