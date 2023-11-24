News
Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! Reveals 2024 Series Ranking
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The 2024 edition of Takarajimasha's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook reported its list of the top light novel series on Saturday.
Author Saekisan and illustrator Hanekoto's The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten topped five total categories in this year's rankings: Bunkobon, Illustrator, Female Character (Mahiru Shiina), Male Character (Amane Fujimiya), and Web Survey ranking. It is the first time any work has topped five categories in one year.
Additionally, author Sunsunsun and illustrator Momoco's Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian ranked #2 for Illustrator, Female Character (Alisa "Alya" Mikhailovna Kujō), and Male Character (Masachika Kuze).
Bunkobon rankings:
- Author Saekisan and illustrator Hanekoto's The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten
- Author Yūshi Ukai and illustrator Nekometal's Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table
- Author Sunsunsun and illustrator Momoco's Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
- Author Taiga Shiki and illustrator Sue Yanagi's Bathtub de Kurasu
- Author Nanigashi Shima and illustrator raemz's Tōmei na Yoru ni Kakeru Kimi to, Me ni Mienai Koi wo Shita.
- Author Shōgo Hayashi and illustrator Kotaku An's Stellar Step
- Author Hijiri Mikazuki and illustrator Porigon.'s Boku wa "Yomi" wo Machigaeru
- Author Yuba Mochizaki and illustrator Dōshima's Koibito Ijō no Koto wo, Kanojo janai Kimi to.
- Author Usa Haneda and illustrator U35's Shū ni Ichido Classmate wo Kau Hanashi
- Author nigozyu and illustrator Umibōzu's The Detective Is Already Dead
Tankōbon and Novel rankings:
- Author Mizuki Nagano and illustrator Saori Toyota's Koishita Hito wa, Imōto no Kawari ni Shindekure to Itta.
- Author Touya and illustrator chibi's A Tale of the Secret Saint
- Author Touya and illustrator Yoimachi's Akuyaku Reijō wa Dekiai Route ni Hairimashita!? (The Villainess's Guide to (Not) Falling in Love)
- Author Rifujin na Magonote and illustrator Shirotaka's Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
- Author Touko Amekawa and illustrator Wan Hachipisu's 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life
- Author Fuse and illustrator Mitz Vah's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
- Author Daisuke Aizawa and illustrator Tōzai's The Eminence in Shadow
- Author Kotatsu Takahashi and illustrator Kakao Rantan's Tutorial ga Hajimaru Mae ni
- Author Tokumei and illustrator Karasu BTK's Arasa ga VTuber ni Natta Hanashi.
- Author Tsukikage and illustrator Chyko's Let This Grieving Soul Retire!
New Title rankings:
- Author Yūshi Ukai and illustrator Nekometal's Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table
- Author Taiga Shiki and illustrator Sue Yanagi's Bathtub de Kurasu
- Author Nanigashi Shima and illustrator raemz's Tōmei na Yoru ni Kakeru Kimi to, Me ni Mienai Koi wo Shita.
- Author Shōgo Hayashi and illustrator Kotaku An's Stellar Step
- Author Hijiri Mikazuki and illustrator Porigon.'s Boku wa "Yomi" wo Machigaeru
- Author Yuba Mochizaki and illustrator Dōshima's Koibito Ijō no Koto wo, Kanojo janai Kimi to.
- Author Usa Haneda and illustrator U35's Shū ni Ichido Classmate wo Kau Hanashi
- Author Shizuku Rei and illustrator Ragu Miwano's Fushi Tantei Hiya Dō Kōyō
- Author Asai Shiruto and illustrator Tiv's VTuber no Ending, Kaitorimasu.
- Author Kyōsuke Kamishiro and illustrator Shirabi's Sherlock+Academy
Syougo Kinugasa and Shunsaku Tomose's Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 topped the 2023 Bunkobon rankings. Miya Kazuki and You Shiina's Ascendance of a Bookworm topped the Tankōbon and Novel rankings, and Taiga Shiki and Sue Yanagi's Watashi wa Anata no Namida ni Naritai topped the New Title rankings.
Author Keiso and illustrator Kureta's Ishura light novel series topped the Tankōbon, Novel, and New Title categories with the most number of votes ever recorded for a light novel series in the guidebook's history in the 2021 rankings.
Source: Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! 2024 edition
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.