Ishura Gets Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! Guidebook's Most Votes Ever

The 2021 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook reported its list of the top light novel series on Tuesday. Author Keiso and illustrator Kureta's Ishura light novel series topped the tankōbon, novel, and new title categories with the most number of votes ever recorded for a light novel series in the guidebook's history.

The light novels' story is set in a fantasy world after the defeat of the Demon Lord, the ultimate enemy. The land has many Asuras, each weilding great power that is each sufficient to defeat the Demon Lord. Disunited without a common enemy, they seek to test themselves against each other to vie for the title of the strongest hero.

Kadokawa published the first volume of the series in September 2019, and it published the third and latest volume on August 12 earlier this year.



Author Hiromu and illustrator Raemz' Chitose kun wa Ramune Bin no Naka ( Chitose-kun is inside the ramune bottle ) topped the bunkobon rankings.

The light novels' story centers on Saku Chitose, a popular and handsome high school boy at the top of the school's food chain, and the girls who form his social circle (which some people in his school disparagingly call his harem).

Shogakukan 's Gagaga Bunko label published the first volume in June 2019, and it published the fourth and latest volume on September 18 earlier this year.



Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web (link 2)