Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! Reveals 2023 Series Ranking

The 2023 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook reported its list of the top light novel series on Thursday.

Bunkobon rankings:

Tankōbon and Novel rankings:

New Title rankings:

Author Taiga Shiki and illustrator Sue Yanagi's Watashi wa Anata no Namida ni Naritai Author Yuiko Agarizaki and illustrator Aoaso's Ryūgoroshi no Brunhild ( Brunhild The Dragon Slayer ) Author Jōyō Nishi and illustrator ReTake 's Watashi, Nibanme no Kanojo de Ii kara. ( I'm Fine With Being the Second Girlfriend ) Author Hideaki Mashiroya and illustrator Misumi's Tomodachi no Ushiro de Kimi to Kossori Te wo Tsunagu. Dare nimo Ienai Koi wo Suru. Author Rocket Shōkai and illustrator Mephist's Yūshakei ni Shosu Author Mirito Amasaki and illustrator Hechima 's Wasuresaseteyo, Kōhai-kun Author Moroyaka Marumi and illustrator Nagu 's Tenshi wa Tansan Shika Nomanai Author Aienkien and illustrator Ayaka Chihiro's Unmei no Hito wa, Yome no Imōto Deshita. Author Uraura Tachikawa and illustrator Kaeru Ōchi's Kōmuin, Nakata Shinobu no Akutoku Author Chiaki Konno and illustrator Mai Ōkuma 's Kisekai Traverse

Chitose-kun is in the Ramune Bottle topped the Bunkobon 2022 and 2021 rankings. Kana Akatsuki 's Shunka Shūtō Daikōsha Haru no Mai (Four Seasons' Proxy Spring Dance) novel series topped the rankings' New Title category last year, and Buncololi 's Sasaki and Peeps novel series won both the Tankōbon and Novel categories.

Author Keiso and illustrator Kureta 's Ishura light novel series topped the Tankōbon, Novel, and New Title categories with the most number of votes ever recorded for a light novel series in the guidebook's history in the 2021 rankings.

Source: Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! 2023 edition



Disclosure: As of November 1, 2022, Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, has agreed to acquire majority control of Anime News Network. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.