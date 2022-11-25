News
Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! Reveals 2023 Series Ranking
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The 2023 edition of Takarajimasha's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook reported its list of the top light novel series on Thursday.
Bunkobon rankings:
- Author Syougo Kinugasa and illustrator Shunsaku Tomose's Classroom of the Elite: Year 2
- Author Hiromu and illustrator raemz' Chitose-kun is in the Ramune Bottle
- Author Taiga Shiki and illustrator Sue Yanagi's Watashi wa Anata no Namida ni Naritai
- Author Saekisan and illustrator Hanekoto's The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten
- Author Sunsunsun and illustrator Momoco's Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
- Author Yuiko Agarizaki and illustrator Aoaso's Ryūgoroshi no Brunhild (Brunhild The Dragon Slayer)
- Author Jōyō Nishi and illustrator ReTake's Watashi, Nibanme no Kanojo de Ii kara. (I'm Fine With Being the Second Girlfriend)
- Author Takemachi and illustrator tomari's Spy Classroom
- Author Ghost Mikawa and illustrator Hiten's Days With My Stepsister
- Author nigozyu and illustrator Umibōzu's The Detective Is Already Dead
Tankōbon and Novel rankings:
- Author Miya Kazuki and illustrator You Shiina's Ascendance of a Bookworm
- Author Hisaya Amagishi and illustrator KEI's Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start With Magical Tools
- Author Rocket Shōkai and illustrator Mephist's Yūshakei ni Shosu
- Author Matsuri Isora and illustrator Nanna Fujimi's Silent Witch
- Author Rifujin na Magonote and illustrator Shirotaka's Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
- Author Mizuki Nagano and illustrator Saori Toyota's Koishita Hito wa, Imōto no Kawari ni Shindekure to Itta.
- Author Buncololi and illustrator Kantoku's Sasaki and Peeps
- Author Ayaka Sakuraze and authors As and Border's Kusuri no Mamono no Kaiko Riyū
- Author Kugane Maruyama and illustrator so-bin's Overlord
- Author Kamihara and illustrator Shiro46's Tensei Reijō to Suki na Jinsei wo
New Title rankings:
- Author Taiga Shiki and illustrator Sue Yanagi's Watashi wa Anata no Namida ni Naritai
- Author Yuiko Agarizaki and illustrator Aoaso's Ryūgoroshi no Brunhild (Brunhild The Dragon Slayer)
- Author Jōyō Nishi and illustrator ReTake's Watashi, Nibanme no Kanojo de Ii kara. (I'm Fine With Being the Second Girlfriend)
- Author Hideaki Mashiroya and illustrator Misumi's Tomodachi no Ushiro de Kimi to Kossori Te wo Tsunagu. Dare nimo Ienai Koi wo Suru.
- Author Rocket Shōkai and illustrator Mephist's Yūshakei ni Shosu
- Author Mirito Amasaki and illustrator Hechima's Wasuresaseteyo, Kōhai-kun
- Author Moroyaka Marumi and illustrator Nagu's Tenshi wa Tansan Shika Nomanai
- Author Aienkien and illustrator Ayaka Chihiro's Unmei no Hito wa, Yome no Imōto Deshita.
- Author Uraura Tachikawa and illustrator Kaeru Ōchi's Kōmuin, Nakata Shinobu no Akutoku
- Author Chiaki Konno and illustrator Mai Ōkuma's Kisekai Traverse
Chitose-kun is in the Ramune Bottle topped the Bunkobon 2022 and 2021 rankings. Kana Akatsuki's Shunka Shūtō Daikōsha Haru no Mai (Four Seasons' Proxy Spring Dance) novel series topped the rankings' New Title category last year, and Buncololi's Sasaki and Peeps novel series won both the Tankōbon and Novel categories.
Author Keiso and illustrator Kureta's Ishura light novel series topped the Tankōbon, Novel, and New Title categories with the most number of votes ever recorded for a light novel series in the guidebook's history in the 2021 rankings.
Source: Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! 2023 edition
