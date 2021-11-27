Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! Reveals 2022 Series Ranking

Chitose-kun wa Ramune Bin no Naka, Shunka Shūtō Daikōsha Haru no Mai, Sasaki to Pii-chan novels top lists

The 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook reported its list of the top light novel series on Thursday.

Kana Akatsuki 's Shunka Shūtō Daikōsha Haru no Mai (Four Seasons' Proxy Spring Dance) novel series topped the rankings' New Title category.

The novels take place in a world where the only season is Winter. Winter lives a lonely existence, and so they create Spring. A short time later, due to the wishes of the land, Summer and Fall are also born, and the four seasons are complete. The human children in charge of bringing in a new season are called the "Proxies of the Four Seasons."

Kadokawa publishes the novels by Akatsuki ( Violet Evergarden ) with illustrations by Suō, and it published the first two volumes together on April 9.



Bunkorori's Sasaki to Pii-chan novel series won both the Tankōbon and Novel categories.

The novels center on a man named Sasaki who buys a Java sparrow from a pet shop, but it turns out the bird is the reincarnation of a famous and wise sage from another world. The bird gives Sasaki some of its power, so Sasaki can use magic and travel between worlds. Sasaki uses this chance to take modern goods and sell them in another world.

Kadokawa published the first novel with illustrations by Kantoku on January 25, and published the third and latest novel on May 25.



Author Hiromu and illustrator Raemz' Chitose-kun wa Ramune Bin no Naka ( Chitose-kun is inside the ramune bottle ) novels topped the Bunkobon rankings for a second year in a row.

The light novels' story centers on Saku Chitose, a popular and handsome high school boy at the top of the school's food chain, and the girls who form his social circle (which some people in his school disparagingly call his harem).

Shogakukan 's Gagaga Bunko label published the first volume in June 2019, and it published the sixth and latest volume on August 19.

Shunka Shūtō Daikōsha Haru no Mai won second place in the Bunkobon category.



Last year, author Keiso and illustrator Kureta's Ishura light novel series topped the tankōbon, novel, and new title categories with the most number of votes ever recorded for a light novel series in the guidebook's history.