Yen Press Licenses Magia Record: Another Story, Chitose-kun Is In the Ramune Bottle Manga

Bride of Demise , Sasaki and Pichan light novels; more manga also licensed

Yen Press announced during its panel at the Anime NYC event on Saturday that it has licensed the following novels and manga:

Magia Record : Puella Magi Madoka Magica Another Story manga

manga Chitose-kun Is In the Ramune Bottle manga

manga The Bride of Demise novels

novels Sasaki and Pichan novels

novels Hi, I'm a Witch, and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion manga

manga The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter manga

manga See You Tomorrow at the Food Court manga

manga Nights with a Cat manga

manga The Geek Ex-Hitman manga

The company will announce release dates at a later time.

Yen Press also announced that it will begin digitally publishing chapters of Yuu Kamiya 's No Game, No Life light novels, beginning with the prologue chapter of the novel series' 11th volume, which will debut on November 25 alongside the volume's Japanese release.

Yen Press describes Magia Record : Puella Magi Madoka Magica Another Story :

Mami Tomoe is a veteran magical girl when it comes to fighting the witches of Mitakihara City, but the rise of mysterious entities known as “rumors” have brought her and her allies to a new battlefield: Kamihama City. Providing new insight into the world of Madoka Magica , this manga adapts the Another Story route from the hit mobile game Magia Record !

U35 's manga adapts the Another Story route from the Magic Record game, and it launched in Houbunsha 's Comic Fuz manga app in May 2019. Houbunsha published the manga's second compiled book volume on June 11.

Fujino Fuji also has a separate manga adaptation of the game that launched in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in August 2018. Yen Press is releasing the manga, and it it shipped the third volume on September 28.



Yen Press describes Chitose-kun Is In the Ramune Bottle :

As far as normies go, it's hard to beat Saku Chitose. The most popular kid in his high school? Check. An ironclad reputation that can even weather vicious online attacks? Check. A group of friends who are as attractive on the outside as they are on the inside? Check. But when a teacher asks Saku to help a student who has been shut away in his room for months reacclimate to school plife, his perfect world will never be the same. What is this, some kinda normie harem story?

Bobcat's manga is an adaptation of Hiromu and raemz' light novel series of the same name. Bobcat launched the manga on Square Enix 's Manga Up! website in April 2020, and Square Enix published the manga's third compiled book volume on August 19.

Hiromu and raemz debuted the original light novel series in June 2019, and the sixth novel volume shipped on August 19. Yen Press has also licensed the light novel series, and will release the first volume in February 2022.



Yen Press describes the Bride of Demise light novel series:

Years ago, mysterious beings only known as kihei appeared without warning and overran the world. To confront this strange menace, the Twilight Academy was established to train students in black magic and how to battle the otherworldly invaders. Graduates of this school are no strangers to death, and many meet their doom while fulfilling their duty to protect humanity. Kou is just one more casualty in this war for survival...or so he thinks. Before he can even appreciate the fact that he's still alive, a kihei pledges her loyalty to him and vows to stay by his side until the end of days, setting off a chain of events that can only lead down the road of madness and chaos.

Keishi Ayasato launched the light novel series with the first volume in July 2020, with illustrations by Karuki Mura. The third volume shipped on February 25.

Ayasato also wrote the Torture Princess - Fremd Torturchen light novel series, with art by Saki Ukai . Yen Press is releasing the novel series, and it shipped the seventh volume on April 27. The company also licensed Hina Yamato's manga adaptation of the novels, and it shipped the omnibus volume in July 2019.

Seven Seas published Kōichirō Hoshino's two-volume manga adaptation of Keishi Ayasato 's Mythical Beast Investigator ( Genjū Chōsain ) novel series.



Yen Press describes Sasaki and Pichan :

Even though Sasaki's droll corporate life is constantly filled with work, it leaves him tired and unfulfilled at the end of every day. In search of some companionship to fill the emptiness in his life, he visits a pet shop on a whim, not realizing he's about to change his life forever. After settling on an adorable bird and bringing it home...his new roommate reveals that it's actually an incredible sage from another world who promptly bestows Sasaki with supernatural powers as well as the ability to cross between worlds. All Sasaki wants to do is use these newfound powers to live in peace and comfort, but there are more than a few colorful characters who might get in the way of that...

Buncololi published the first volume of the novel series on January 25 with illustrations by Kantoku . The fourth novel will ship on November 25. Osho Pureji also has a manga adaptation that runs on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website. Kadokawa published the manga's first volume on June 25.



Yen Press describes Hi, I'm a Witch, and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion :

“I want you to make me a love potion.” With that single sentence from the object of her affections, the Good Witch of the Lake's crush ended in heartbreak. In a desperate bid to spend more time with him, she sends him on a wild-goose chase for ingredients…but when he starts visiting every day to take care of her, she may have gotten much more than she's bargained for!

Kamada's manga is an adaptation of Eiko Mutsuhana and Vient 's Dōmo, Suki na Hito ni Horigusuri o Irai Sareta Majo desu. light novel series. The manga runs on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website, and Kadokawa published the second manga volume on October 5.

Mutsuhana began serializing the novel on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narou" website in April 2019, and the series is currently ongoing. Futabasha began publishing the story in print with art by Vient in October 2019, and it released the second volume in March 2020. Cross Infinite World is releasing the novel series in English, and it shipped the second volume on January 29.

Cross Infinite World is also publishing Mutsuhana's Return from Death: I Kicked the Bucket and Now I'm Back at Square One With a Boyfriend Who Doesn't Remember Me novel and released the novel on September 30.



Yen Press describes The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter ( Isekai no Sata wa Shachiku Shidai ):

Seiichiro's always pulled his own weight, all day every day, for almost thirty years. Even when he gets stuck in a fantasy world because of some strange Saint-Summoning Ritual, he keeps on keeping on. It isn't until he meets the Aresh, the Captain of the Knights, that realizes he may possibly want more out of life than his job. Can Seiichiro melt the heart of the infamous Ice Nobleman—or is he destined to be married to his work…forever?!

Kazuki Irodori's manga is based on Wakatsu Yatsuki and Kikka Ohashi's light novel series of the same name. The manga runs on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website, and Kadokawa published the manga's third volume on September 30.

Yatsuki launched the light novel series in February 2019. The second volume shipped in July 2020.



Yen Press describes See You Tomorrow at the Food Court ( Food Court de, Mata Ashita ):

Wada is an honor student who keeps to herself and has an air of mystery around her. Yamamoto is an intimidating fashionista with dyed blond hair and a shortened skirt. Though this unlikely duo seem to have nothing in common, it's only during their daily meetings at the food court that they can be themselves!

Shinichirou Nariie launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype web manga site in March 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's one volume on March 10.



Yen Press describes Nights with a Cat ( Yoru wa Neko to Issho. ):

When Fuuta comes home tired at night, all he wants to do is spend time with his new cat. All the mysterious habits and mannerisms of house cats are carefully reproduced in this relaxed and cute comedy about living with an adorable furball!

Kadokawa publishes the manga. The company released the first volume in October 2020, and the second volume on May 27.



Yen Press describes The Geek Ex-Hitman ( Sono Otaku, Moto Koroshi-ya. ):

The Oracle of Florence, Marco, is a legendary, peerless hitman feared throughout the Italian underworld, but now he's trying to build a new reputation for himself—the biggest geek in Japan! After getting introduced to the joys of otaku culture while out on a hit, Marco quickly gets so sucked in that he sets down his bloodstained mantle and moves to Japan to peacefully enjoy his new lifestyle. But he'll soon find that even after turning over a new leaf, there isn't much he can do about how sinister he appears to other people—especially the government agent on his tail, Viviana, whose skills as a spy are surpassed only by her burning passion for yaoi and BL …!

Ko-dai serializes the manga on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2020, and it will publish the second volume on December 25.



Source: Email correspondence