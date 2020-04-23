Cross Infinite World Licenses 'Hello, I am a Witch and my Crush Wants me to Make a Love Potion!' Novels

Eiko Mitsuhana's story centers on witch who sends crush on quest for love potion ingredients

Cross Infinite World announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Eiko Mutsuhana and vient's Hello, I am a Witch and my Crush Wants me to Make a Love Potion! ( Dōmo, Suki na Hito ni Horigusuri o Irai Sareta Majo desu. ) light novel series. The first novel will be available digitally on June 30.

Cross Infinite World describes the story:

The Good Witch of the Lake's four-year crush ended in heartbreak with a single request from the object of her affections! Wanting to increase what little time she has with Royal Knight Harij, Rose sends him on a wild-goose chase for the ingredients but gets more than she bargained for when the grumbling knight starts visiting her every day…to feed her? This is the heartwarming story of a shut-in witch and an arrogant, straitlaced knight whose romance starts from a love potion.

Mutsuhana began serializing the novel on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narou" website in April 2019, and the series is currently ongoing. Futabasha began publishing the story in print with art by vient last October. Futabasha published the second volume on March 14.

Source: Press release