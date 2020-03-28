Absolute Duo Manga Artist Shinichirou Nariie Launches 'See You Tomorrow, at the Food Court' Manga

Manga centers on 2 very different high school girls who meet every day at a food court

Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype manga website launched a new manga by Shinichirou Nariie titled Food Court de, Mata Ashita. ( See You Tomorrow, at the Food Court ) on the site on March 10.

The manga centers on two high school students who meet every day at a food court to hang out together. One is an honor student who gives off a vibe that she is difficult to talk to, and one looks like a gyaru and scares the people around her. The manga tells the story of these two girls, who do not go to the same school, and their everyday lives.

Nariie launched a manga adaptation of Takumi Hiiragi-Boshi 's Absolute Duo light novel series in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in July 2013, and ended it in July 2017 with four volumes. Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English.

Nariie is also working on the Sin-en Resist multimedia project. The project includes a smartphone game and a manga drawn by Nariie.

Source: Comic Newtype (link 2)