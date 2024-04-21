Yamaha Music, Bocchi the Rock! Launch Program to Help Students Start Bands

Youth is the best time to discover oneself and new pastimes. And there's no perfect time to start something new than spring. That's why Yamaha Music and the Bocchi the Rock! compilation films are giving their support to high school students starting bands, or just starting to find interest in music and playing instruments, with the "START! YOUR BAND LIFE: Band o Hajime yō" program.

The collaboration aims to distribute posters (image above) to about 2,000 high schools throughout Japan to help music clubs recruit new members. Students can write their recruitment announcement and details in the blank space provided on the poster, as in the sample image below:

Image via Bocchi the Rock anime's X/Twitter account ©Yamaha Music Japan Co., Ltd. and Yamaha Corporation. All rights reserved. ©はまじあき／芳文社・アニプレックス

The program is now accepting requests for copies of the poster from high school music clubs until April 30, and the posters will ship after mid-May. The posters are also available for download.

For music instrument beginners, selected Yamaha Instrument dealers in Japan will distribute a limited 12-page catalog with a message of support from Bocchi the Rock! manga creator Aki Hamaji . The catalog also includes various tips and products for beginners, and a presentation of introductory musical instruments handled by Yamaha .

The first of the anime's two compilation films titled Bocchi the Rock! Re: , will premiere in Japan on June 7, and the second film titled Bocchi the Rock! Re:Re , will premiere on August 9.