Bocchi the Rock! Compilation Films' Trailer Teases Opening Song, June 7 & August 9 Dates

Kessoku Band performs new song 'Tsukinami ni Kagayaki'

Aniplex ended its booth events at AnimeJapan 2024 with the debut of a trailer and key visual for the Bocchi the Rock! anime compilation films on Sunday. The trailer announces the June 7 and August 9 openings for the two films, and it also previews Kessoku Band's new song.

The first film's opening sequence features newly created animation set to Kessoku Band's new song "Tsukinami ni Kagayaki" (Sparkle as Usual). Ai Higuchi wrote the lyrics, -otoha- composed the song, and Ritsuo Mitsui arranged the song.

Image via Bocchi the Rock anime's Twitter account © はまじあき／芳文社・アニプレックス

Bocchi the Rock! Re:

Bocchi the Rock! Re:Re:

The first film is titled, while the second film is titled

The anime adapts Aki Hamaji 's four-panel manga Bocchi the Rock! , which follows Hitori "Bocchi-chan" ("Loner") Gotō, a lonely high school girl whose heart lies in her guitar. She does nothing every day except strum her guitar by herself at home. However, she happens one day to meet Nijika Ijichi, who is looking for a guitarist for her group named "Kessoku Band."

The television anime's main cast includes:

Keiichirō Saitō ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. Regards ) directed the television anime at CloverWorks . Erika Yoshida ( Lupin III: Part IV ) supervised and wrote the series scripts. Kerorira (animation director for Wonder Egg Priority ) designed the characters.

The television anime premiered on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV channels in October 2022, and it also ran on MRT Miyazaki Broadcasting , MBS , RKB Mainichi Broadcasting , and AT-X . Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Hamaji launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Max magazine in December 2017, and the series is ongoing.