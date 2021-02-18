Bocchi the Rock! 4-Panel Band Manga Gets TV Anime

Manga about girls forming band debuted in December 2017

The official Twitter account for Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara magazine announced on Thursday that Aki Hamaji's four-panel manga Bocchi the Rock! is inspiring a television anime. The announcement also appears on the front cover of the April issue of Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Max magazine, which shipped on Friday. The magazine will reveal more details in the future.

The manga's story follows Hitori "Bocchi-chan" ("Loner") Gotō, a lonely high school girl whose heart lies in her guitar. She does nothing every day except strum her guitar by herself at home. However, she happens one day to meet Nijika Ijichi, who is looking for a guitarist for her group named "Kessoku Band."

Hamaji launched the manga in Manga Time Kirara Max in December 2017. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped in February 2020, and Houbunsha will publish the third volume on February 25.