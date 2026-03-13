Galaxy Express 999 Voice Actress Masako Ikeda Dies at 87

Image via Haikyo's website

Agencyannounced on Friday that voice actressdied on March 3 from a cerebral hemorrhage. She was 87.

A funeral was held by close relatives only.

Ikeda was born in Tokyo on January 1, 1939. She is perhaps best known for her role as Maetel in the Galaxy Express 999 franchise, as well as in the Harlock Saga anime.

Other major roles include Fuyuka Liqueur in Silent Möbius ; Reika "Ochōfujin" Ryūzaki in Aim for the Ace! ; Sharon in Space Brothers ; Hi no Tori/Phoenix in The Phoenix -Space- , The Phoenix: Chapter of Ho-o , and The Phoenix: Chapter of Yamato ; Margaret "Marmee" March in Little Women ; the narrator in Before Green Gables , Barbapapa , and Katanagatari ; and the Chimera Ant Queen in the 2011 Hunter × Hunter .

She additionally dubbed roles played by Audrey Hepburn and Meryl Streep in Hollywood films. In games, Ikeda voiced Hydaelyn in Final Fantasy XIV and Leviathan in World of Final Fantasy .

Ikeda won the Merit Award at the first ever Seiyū Awards in 2007. She was also honored with the Meritorious Service Award at the 2020 Tokyo Anime Award Festival (TAAF).



Sources: Haikyo, Comic Natalie