BluPetal Launches Kickstarter for Sakura Kurihara's Let Me Fix You Yuri Manga

Campaign launched on Thursday, already reached goal & several stretch goals for Kurihara's other short stories

Image via Amazon © Sakura Kurihara, No.9

English manga publisher BluPetal launched a Kickstarter campaign on Thursday to release Sakura Kurihara 's Let Me Fix You ( Kimi o Tsumugu ) yuri manga in English. The campaign seeks to raise US$3,000 by April 11, an amount that it reached within hours, including reaching the campaign's first two stretch goals. As of press time, the campaign has raised US$6,693.

BluPetal describes the manga:

Let Me Fix You (Kimi wo Tsumugu) is a critically acclaimed Yuri manga that blends the macabre with the deeply tender. The story follows Tsumugi, a quiet, skilled seamstress who finds herself in the company of Chise—a girl who is not quite alive, yet not quite gone. As Tsumugi mends Chise's physical form with careful stitches, a delicate bond forms between the living and the undead. It is a story about the labor of love, the beauty of the "broken," and the lengths we go to for the people who make us feel whole.

The stretch goals for the campaign include adding translations of Kurihara's related short stories to the release, including "Melting Away in the Night" ("Yoru ni Toketeyuku"), "Lunch Time Traumerei," and "The Young Lady is Dead" ("Ojō-sama wa Shindeiru"). The stretch goals for adding "Melting Away in the Night" and "Lunch Time Traumerei" have already been achieved. A final stretch goal at US$10,000 includes a wrap-around dust jacket for physical versions.

Kurihara released the manga as a self-published dōjin work at Comiket 99 in December 2021. Publisher No. 9 released the manga digitally in Japan as individual chapters on February 13, and released a compiled digital version on March 1.

Let Me Fix You will be BluPetal 's first published work.

BluPetal launched last year, and publishes works with a target audience of women, including BL ( boys-love ), shōjo , yuri, Jōsei , TL (teens' love), and gay comic works. The company is comprised of former employees from Crunchyroll , Seven Seas , Viz, Anime Trending, the OG Yaoi Crate, Kodansha , Activision , Roku , Panasonic , Media Do , and other companies.