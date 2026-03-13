Ore to Yu Nii! TV Anime Reveals Main Cast, Staff

The official X/Twitter account for Ore to Yu Nii! (Me and Older Brother Yu), the television anime based on Miyuki Nakayama 's Shota x Oni (or Shota Oni ) boys-love manga, revealed on Friday the main cast, main staff, and a teaser visual.

The anime will star Shinnosuke Tokudome as Tsubaki (pictured at right in visual above) and Shūichirō Umeda as Yū (pictured left).

Noriko Hashimoto ( Given movies 2024 ) is directing the anime and Yuniko Ayana ( Given TV , BanG Dream! ) is overseeing the series scripts.

The manga's sixth compiled volume had announced the anime adaptation in March 2025.

The story is about an elementary school boy named Tsubaki and his childhood friend Yū, who is in high school. Tsubaki loves Yū, but Yū always treats Tsubaki like a child. Tsubaki thinks, "I'll grow up quickly so I can make Yū happy!"

Nakayama ( Blend S , Spirits & Cat Ears ) debuted the manga on the Comic CMOA website as part of the launch for Square Enix 's boys-love manga label "Gangan BLiss" in September 2021. The series is also on Manga UP! , ebookjapan, LINE Manga, and Kindle Store. Square Enix published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in March 2025, and the seventh volume will ship on March 21.

The manga won the Best Next Generation (Newcomer) award at boys-love website Chil-Chil's 13th annual BL Awards in 2022.