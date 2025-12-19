Shota Oni Anime Confirmed as TV Anime With New Title Ore to Yu Nii!

The official X/Twitter account for the anime based on Miyuki Nakayama 's Shota x Oni (or Shota Oni ) boys-love manga revealed on Friday that the anime will be a television anime titled Ore to Yu Nii! (Me and Older Brother Yu).

Nakayama drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement.

The manga's sixth compiled volume had announced the anime adaptation in March.

The story is about an elementary school boy named Tsubaki and his childhood friend Yū, who is in high school. Tsubaki loves Yū, but Yū always treats Tsubaki like a child. Tsubaki thinks, "I'll grow up quickly so I can make Yū happy!"

Nakayama ( Blend S , Spirits & Cat Ears ) debuted the manga on the Comic CMOA website as part of the launch for Square Enix 's boys-love manga label "Gangan BLiss" in September 2021. The series is also on Manga UP! , ebookjapan, LINE Manga, and Kindle Store. Square Enix published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on March 22.

The manga won the Best Next Generation (Newcomer) award at boys-love website Chil-Chil's 13th annual BL Awards in 2022.