Yona of the Dawn Gets Sequel Anime

1st anime debuted in 2014; original manga ended on Friday

Image via Amazon © Mizuho Kusanagi, Hakusensha, Viz Media

The second 2026 issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine announced on Friday that a sequel anime is in the works for the anime adaptation of Mizuho Kusanagi 's Yona of the Dawn ( Akatsuki no Yona ) manga. The magazine published the manga's final chapter on Friday, and also announced that it will get an extra chapter and supplementary fan book in the magazine's sixth issue, which will ship on February 20.

The Yona of the Dawn television anime premiered in 2014 and aired for 24 episodes. The manga also inspired three original anime DVDs in 2015 and 2016. Funimation released the television anime on home video.

Viz Media licensed the manga and describes the first volume:

A red-haired princess loses her family and her kingdom… Now she must rise and fight for her throne!

Princess Yona lives an ideal life as the only princess of her kingdom. Doted on by her father, the king, and protected by her faithful guard Hak, she cherishes the time spent with the man she loves, Su-won. But everything changes on her 16th birthday when tragedy strikes her family!

Yona reels from the shock of witnessing a loved one's murder and having to fight for her life. With Hak's help, she flees the palace and struggles to survive while evading her enemy's forces. But where will this displaced princess go when all the paths before her are uncertain?

Kusanagi — the creator of Mugen Spiral , Game X Rush , and NG Life — launched the Yona of the Dawn manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in 2009. Hakusensha shipped the manga's 46th compiled book volume on June 20, and will ship the 47th volume on February 20, 2026. Viz Media released the manga's 45th volume on December 2.

Kusanagi confirmed in June 2024 that the manga was in its final arc.

The manga's first stage play ran in March 2016. Another stage play ran in November 2018 in Tokyo. A third stage play ran in Tokyo in November 2019. A musical stage play ran in Tokyo in July 2024.