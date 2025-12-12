The Complete My Hero Academia Anime Timeline

My Hero Academia is one of the biggest shonen hits of the past decade. Its story is of a future world full of superheroes that is spread across 170 TV episodes, 10 OVA episodes, 4 movies, and a spin-off prequel (with said prequel set to get another season at the very least). Needless to say, sorting out when exactly the events in this story that took 10 years to tell happens can be a bit confusing—especially once you realize the majority of it takes place over the course of a single, hectic year.

As the My Hero Academia universe has no official year numbering system, I've elected to make it coincide with what year of high school the protagonist, Izuku, would be in for the majority of that year. Because of this, his last year of middle school (and thus the first few episodes of the series) take place in “Year 0” while his first year of high school is “Year 1.” Likewise, because the start of My Hero Academia : Vigilanies takes place five years before Izuku enters high school, it takes place in “Year -4” (as Year 0 counts as a full year) as far as this timeline is concerned.

While the information used to create this timeline comes from the anime when possible and the manga when not, the main secondary source used in this timeline comes from the posts of user ChronoKeep over on Reddit who has done an astronomical amount of work putting together their own timeline of when the events of the manga take place. Using not only the dates we are told but also forming a complete calendar for the years shown (thus deducing which days are weekdays and which are weekends), along with knowledge of the Japanese school system calendar, they managed to figure out exact dates for many of the events of the series that are otherwise not directly stated. With his work as a base, there was little left to do beyond matching the timeline of events in the manga to that of the anime and putting the films, OVAs, and prequel series into their correct places. Simply put, this timeline would have been exponentially less detailed if not for all the work ChronoKeep put in—so a big shout-out to them.

Lastly, as the My Hero Academia franchise continues to grow, this timeline will be regularly updated whenever a new anime is released. Such updates will be listed below.