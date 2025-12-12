Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans – Urðr Hunt Film's Trailer Reveals English-Subbed January Screenings

An English-subtitled trailer for the standalone anime release for Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans – Urðr Hunt Special Edition: Path of the Little Challenger ( Kidō Senshi Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans: Urðr-Hunt ), an animated spinoff from the Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ( Kidō Senshi Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans ) television anime series, announced on Friday that the film will open in theaters in North America with English subtitles on January 12-13, and 15, 2026. The 10th anniversary short film "Wedge of Interposition" (" Makuai no Kusabi ") will also screen as part of " Gundam Premiere Night." The film will screen as a double feature with the new 4K remaster of the 1997 Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz Special Edition film of the original video anime ( OVA ), which will feature the English dub on January 12-13 and English subtitles on January 15.

The official YouTube channel for the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise also streamed an English-subtitled trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz Special Edition .

The film opened theatrically in Japan on October 31. A new short film, "Makuai no Kusabi," played alongside Urðr Hunt when it opened in theaters. The short film also commemorates the 10th anniversary of the Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans series.

The film earned 108,430,930 yen (about US$704,300) in its first three days.

Sunrise and Bandai Namco Entertainment announced the Kidō Senshi Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans: Urðr-Hunt spinoff in 2019, and it debuted within the Kidō Senshi Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans G app when it launched in November 2022. Kidō Senshi Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans G is an app that combines anime and game elements, and brings together the original anime and Kidō Senshi Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans: Urðr-Hunt .

The app ended service in January 2024. The last part of the 12th Urðr-Hunt episode debuted within the app in October 2023.

The television anime's first season premiered in 2015, and the second season premiered in 2016. Daisuki , Gundam.info , and Hulu streamed the first season as it aired, and Crunchyroll streamed both seasons, and also streamed an English dub . Toonami began airing the first season with an English dub in June 2016, and debuted the second season in October 2017.

Writer Hajime Kamoshida and artists Dango and Hirosuke Terama's Mobile Suit Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans Gekkō spinoff manga ended in Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine in March 2018.

