The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash Anime Gets 2nd Season

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the television anime of Honobonoru500 and Nama 's The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash ( Saijaku Tamer wa Gomihiroi no Tabi o Hajimemashita. ) light novel series announced on Wednesday that the anime is getting a second season.

The first anime season premiered in January 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also released a same-day English dub .

Aina Suzuki stars in the anime as protagonist Ivy, while Mutsumi Tamura stars as the slime Sora. Both reprise their roles from an earlier drama CD for the franchise .

Additional cast members include:

Shigeyasu Yamauchi ( Boys Over Flowers , Casshern Sins , Dream Eater Merry ) was credited as supervising director for the first season, while Naoki Horiuchi (episode director for Naruto Shippūden , Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- , The Demon Girl Next Door ) directed the anime at Studio Massket . Katsuhiko Takayama ( Looking Up at the Half Moon , ef: a tale of memorie s, Ga-Rei: Zero ) was in charge of series composition. Feng Cheng Hu and Yuki Ikeda are the character designers. Kujira Yumemi ( In the Land of Leadale , Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible ) composed the music. Lantis was credited for music production.

Aina Suzuki performed the opening theme song "Hate no Nai Tabi" (A Journey Without End), and Tei performed the ending theme song "because."

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the novel series and its manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

Young Ivy can't catch a break. Though she has a few memories of her past life, she was reborn into an RPG-like world in the weakest class, and worse, as the weakest rank. As a no-star Tamer, even her parents want nothing to do with her, and she soon realizes she must survive on her own. She learns to live off the land and salvage what she can from other people's leavings. But when Ivy manages to tame Sora, a lowly slime, everything changes for both of them. There's something special about this frail little monster, and Ivy's care will bring out the best in both of them!

Honobonoru500 began serializing The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2018, where it is still ongoing. TO Books began publishing the story in print with illustrations by Nama , beginning with the first volume in November 2019. TO Books will release the 15th novel volume on December 15. Seven Seas Entertainment will release the 11th novel volume on December 16.

Fukino launched the manga adapation in TO Books ' web manga site Comic Corona in February 2020. TO Books will publish the manga's eighth compiled book volume also on December 15. Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga's seventh volume on September 30.

The series now has over 2 million copies in circulation including digital copies.