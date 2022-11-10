The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash Fantasy Novels Get TV Anime

TO Books announced on Friday that Honobonoru500 and Nama's The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash ( Saijaku Tamer wa Gomihiroi no Tabi o Hajimemashita. ) light novel series is inspiring a television anime adaptation. The anime's teaser site revealed the below main visual for the anime, but did not reveal any further information.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the novel series and its manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

Young Ivy can't catch a break. Though she has a few memories of her past life, she was reborn into an RPG-like world in the weakest class, and worse, as the weakest rank. As a no-star Tamer, even her parents want nothing to do with her, and she soon realizes she must survive on her own. She learns to live off the land and salvage what she can from other people's leavings. But when Ivy manages to tame Sora, a lowly slime, everything changes for both of them. There's something special about this frail little monster, and Ivy's care will bring out the best in both of them!

Honobonoru500 began serializing The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2018, where it is still ongoing. TO Books began publishing the story in print with illustrations by Nama, beginning with the first volume in November 2019. TO Books released the seventh novel volume on June 20, with the eighth volume out on November 19. Seven Seas Entertainment released the first novel volume on October 25.

Fukino launched the manga adapation in TO Books ' web manga site Comic Corona in February 2020. TO Books published the manga's third volume on February 15, with the fourth volume out on November 15. Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga's first compiled book volume on June 14.