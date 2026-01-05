Scarlet, Kpop Demon Hunters, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc, DAN DA DAN, More Nominated for Annie Awards

Image via Studio Chizu's X/Twitter account © 2025 スタジオ地図

The International Animated Film Society, ASIFA-Hollywood, announced the nominees for its 53rd Annual Annie Awards on Monday.and's new anime film in Japanese, literally "Without Limits") was nominated for "Best Feature - Independent." Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans' animated filmwas nominated for "Best Feature."

Scarlet was also nominated for "Best Direction - Feature" and "Best Writing - Feature." Kpop Demon Hunters also received nominations for "Best FX - Feature," "Best Character Animation - Feature," "Best Character Design - Feature," "Best Direction - Feature," "Best Music - Feature," "Best Production Design - Feature," "Best Voice Acting - Feature," "Best Writing - Feature," and "Best Editorial - Feature."

The Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc film was nominated for "Best Direction - Feature."

The DAN DA DAN television anime got a nomination for "Best Direction - TV/Media" for its "Clash! Space Kaiju vs. Giant Robot!" episode. The My Melody & Kuromi stop-motion animation series was nominated for "Best TV/Media - Children" with its "All For Our Best Friend" episode.

The Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 anthology project got a nomination in the "Best TV/Media – Limited Series" category for david production 's "BLACK" short as well as in the "Best FX - TV/Media" category for Polgyon Pictures' "The Bird of Paradise" short.

The animated series of CAPCOM 's Devil May Cry video game franchise earned a nominatino for "Best Music - TV/Media."The animation project for Sega 's Sonic Racing CrossWorlds game was nominated in the "Best Sponsored" category. Hideo Kojima 's Death Stranding 2: On the Beach game received a nomination in the "Best Character Animation - Video Game" category.

This year's Annie Awards will take place on February 21.

The Annie Awards recognize outstanding achievement in animation. ASIFA-Hollywood added the Best Animated Independent Feature award for the 2016 awards in order to "recognize not only features in wide release, but also the independent animators, international studios, anime and special productions that might not otherwise get the attention they deserve." Mamoru Hosoda 's Mirai film won the award in 2019.

In 2024, Hayao Miyazaki won the award for Best Storyboarding for a feature film, and animation director Takeshi Honda won the award for Best Character Animation for a feature film, both for The Boy and the Heron . Studio Ghibli composer Joe Hisaishi received the prestigious Winsor McCay Award in recognition of lifetime or career contributions.

California-based studio Tonko House 's Oni: Thunder God's Tale CGI animated series received awards in 2023 for Best TV/Media – Limited Series and Best Production Design - TV/Media.

No anime won awards in 2025, 2022, 2021, or 2020. The 2020 awards presented late director Satoshi Kon with the prestigious Winsor McCay Award.

