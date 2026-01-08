Live-Action Strobe Edge Series Season 2 Reveals New Cast, January 9 Debut

Live-actionseries' Natsuki Deguchi,reprise roles as Futaba Yoshioka, Kō Mabuchi in new season of

WOWOW revealed the main trailer and January 9 premiere for the second season of the live-action series of Io Sakisaka 's Strobe Edge manga on Thursday. WOWOW also revealed that Natsuki Deguchi (left in below image) and Kaito Sakurai from the live-action series adaptation of Sakisaka's Blue Spring Ride ( Ao Haru Ride ) manga will reprise their roles as Futaba Yoshioka and Kō Mabuchi, respectively, in the second season of Strobe Edge .





The second season of Strobe Edge will debut on January 9 at 11:00 p.m. on WOWOW . It was previously announced that the series will have two seasons to adapt the entire manga.

Riko Fukumoto and Kyohei Takahashi return as Ninako Kinoshita and Ren Ichinose, respectively.

Additional returning cast includes (character romanizations are not confirmed for all characters):

Masato Kimura and Yūsuke Matsuda are again directing the second season of Strobe Edge , and Sayaka Kuwamura is again penning the script. The same staff has reunited from WOWOW 's previous live-action series adaptation of Blue Spring Ride that premiered as two seasons in September 2023 and January 2024.

The six-episode first season of Strobe Edge debuted on October 31 on WOWOW .

Strobe Edge previously inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in March 2015. Sōta Fukushi and Kasumi Arimura starred in the film.

Viz Media published the 10-volume manga in English, and it describes the story:

What is love, anyway? Ninako Kinoshita's friends tell her it's one thing, but Ninako wonders what this mysterious feeling really is. When she meets Ren Ichinose, a handsome, enigmatic guy who all the girls worship, her life takes an unexpected turn. With just a few words and a smile, he changes her world...

Sakisaka launched the manga in Bessatsu Margaret magazine in 2007, and ended it in 2010.

Viz Media has also released Sakisaka's Blue Spring Ride ; Sakura, Saku! ; and Love Me, Love Me Not manga in English.