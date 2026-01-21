Erika Ikuta Performs Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 Anime's Ending Song

Image courtesy of Sony Music ©香月美夜・TO ブックス/本好きの下剋上製作委員会2026

The official website for Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke , the new television anime of Miya Kazuki 's Ascendance of a Bookworm ( Honzuki no Gekokujō - Shisho ni Naru Tame niwa Shudan o Erandeiramasen ) "biblia fantasy" light novel series, announced on Thursday that former Nogizaka46 member Erika Ikuta is performing the anime's ending theme song "Ima mo, Arigatō" (Even Now, I Thank You). (Thursday is also Ikuta's 29th birthday.)

The anime will premiere on April 4 on Yomiuri TV and NTV at 5:30 p.m. JST. It will then air on the Tokyo MX channel on April 6 at 9:25 p.m. JST. The anime will air for two consecutive cours (quarter of a year) for a half-year run.

Yuka Iguchi and Show Hayami return in the new series as Rozemyne (previously Myne) and Ferdinand, respectively.

Yoshiaki Iwasaki ( Kowloon Generic Romance , Hayate the Combat Butler , We Never Learn: BOKUBEN ) is directing the new series at Wit Studio , replacing the anime's three seasons director Mitsuru Hongō . Mariko Kunisawa returns to write the series scripts, and Aiko Minowa ( After the Rain , The Ancient Magus' Bride in-between animation) is the new character designer. MICHIRU returns to compose the music.

Little Glee Monster will perform the anime's opening theme song "Pages."

Yomiuri TV ( YTV ) describes the new anime's story:

"If there aren't any books... I'll just have to make them!" One girl's passion sets the world in motion—

In the land of Ehrenfest, ruled by mana-wielding nobles, a young girl named Myne devotes herself to creating books in a world where they barely exist. But the immense mana hidden within her draws dangerous conspiracies.

To protect her family and friends in the lower city, she takes on a new life as Rozemyne, the adopted daughter of an archduke, leaving behind her beloved family, and even her name—

In a noble society where common sense holds no sway, driven by her love for books and her devotion to her family, Let the ultimate bibliophile crusade begin!

Kazuki began the original novels on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in 2013, and ended the web novel in 2017. You Shiina illustrates the print edition. The main series ended with its 33rd volume (volume 12 of part 5) in December 2023. The novel series now has over 13 million copies in circulation (including digital copies).

The Hannelore no Kizokuin Gonensei spinoff story launched on the same website in 2017 and is still ongoing. J-Novel Club is releasing the spinoff story in English. A manga adaptation launched in September 2025.

J-Novel Club is releasing both the light novels and some of the various manga adaptations in English.

Suzuka drew the art for the manga adaptations of Part 1 and 2, and Ryō Namino is drawing the adaptation of Part 3. Hikaru Katsuki is drawing the adaptation of Part 4. J-Novel Club is releasing the manga adaptations of Parts 1-4.

Suzuka launched a manga adaptation of Part 5 (the final part) of the novels on January 19.

The light novels inspired a television anime adaptation with three seasons by Ajia-do . The first anime season premiered in October 2019, and ended in December 2019 with 14 episodes. The second season premiered in Japan in April 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the first and second seasons as they aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub . Two original video anime ( OVA ) installments debuted with a limited edition of the first novel of the series' fifth part in March 2020.

The anime's third season premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the third season as it aired, and started streaming an English dub in May 2022.

The light novel also inspired a musical stage play that ran in Tokyo in October 2024, and in Osaka in November 2024.

Sources: Ascendance of a Bookworm anime's website, Mantan Web

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.