Crunchyroll Announces Release Schedule for Spring 2022 Anime Season

posted on by Alex Mateo
Spy×Family, Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic, The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2, more

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will stream the following anime as part of the spring 2022 season:

Crunchyroll is also streaming the Sony Music Anime Songs Online 2022 special.

Crunchyroll is continuing to stream the following ongoing shows:

Funimation and Crunchyroll announced on March 1 that that Funimation and Wakanim's anime library and simulcast content have moved to Crunchyroll. Sony's Funimation Global Group completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T on August 9 last year. The purchase price was US$1.175 billion, and the proceeds were paid in cash at closing.

