Crunchyroll Announces Release Schedule for Spring 2022 Anime Season

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will stream the following anime as part of the spring 2022 season:

Crunchyroll is also streaming the Sony Music Anime Songs Online 2022 special.

Crunchyroll is continuing to stream the following ongoing shows:

Funimation and Crunchyroll announced on March 1 that that Funimation and Wakanim 's anime library and simulcast content have moved to Crunchyroll . Sony 's Funimation Global Group completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T on August 9 last year. The purchase price was US$1.175 billion, and the proceeds were paid in cash at closing.

