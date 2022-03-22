News
Crunchyroll Announces Release Schedule for Spring 2022 Anime Season
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will stream the following anime as part of the spring 2022 season:
- Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Season 3 - already streaming
- Estab-Life: Great Escape - March 23
- Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove it. r=1-sinθ - April 1
- Mahjong Soul Pon☆ (Jong-Tama Pong☆) - April 1
- Fanfare of Adolescence - April 2
- LOVE ALL PLAY - April 2
- BUILD-DIVIDE -#FFFFFF- CODE WHITE - April 2 (also streaming on Funimation)
- Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Final Season - April 3 (also streaming on Funimation)
- Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs - April 3
- Tomodachi Game - April 5
- The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 - April 6 (also streaming on Funimation)
- The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody - April 6
- Skeleton Knight in Another World - April 7
- The Dawn of the Witch - April 7
- Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic - April 8 (also streaming on Funimation)
- Date A Live IV - April 8 (also streaming on Funimation)
- Dance Dance Danseur - April 8
- Love After World Domination - April 8
- Spy×Family - April 9
- Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie - April 9
- In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki - April 9
- Aoashi - April 9
- Don't Hurt Me, My Healer! - April 10
- Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 - April 11
- A Couple of Cuckoos - April 23
Crunchyroll is also streaming the Sony Music Anime Songs Online 2022 special.
Crunchyroll is continuing to stream the following ongoing shows:
- One Piece (also streaming on Funimation)
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
- Requiem of the Rose King (also streaming on Funimation)
- CUE!
- Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai
- Case Closed (Detective Conan)
- Digimon Ghost Game
- Shenmue the Animation
- Delicious Party Pretty Cure
Funimation and Crunchyroll announced on March 1 that that Funimation and Wakanim's anime library and simulcast content have moved to Crunchyroll. Sony's Funimation Global Group completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T on August 9 last year. The purchase price was US$1.175 billion, and the proceeds were paid in cash at closing.
Sources: Press release, Funimation