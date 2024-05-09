Kogitsunemaru's Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time Light Novels Get TV Anime in January 2025

Main cast, staff, teaser visual, video revealed

A website opened on Thursday to reveal a television anime adaptation of Kogitsunemaru's Izure Saikyō no Renkinjutsu-shi? ( Someday Will I Be The Greatest Alchemist? ) light novel series, which will premiere in January 2025. The website also revealed the anime's main cast, staff, and a teaser promotional video and visual.

The novel series' illustrator Hitogome, and the manga adaptation's artist Tarō Sasakama drew illustrations to celebrate the anime announcement:

Illustration by Hitogome

Image via Izure Saikyō no Renkinjutsu-shi? anime's website © Hitogome

Illustration by Tarō Sasakama

Image via Izure Saikyō no Renkinjutsu-shi? anime's website © Tarō Sasakama

The anime stars (from image above, left to right):

Naoyuki Kuzuya ( Saiyuki Gaiden , Bikkuriman 2000 , Bikini Warriors ) is directing the anime at Studio Comet . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Edens Zero , Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is in charge of series script, Sayaka Anesaki ( Tohai: Ura Rate Mahjong Tohai Roku ) is designing the characters, and Hiroshi Nakamura ( Sweet Reincarnation , Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga ) is in charge of music.

The anime will also stream on the d Anime Store in Japan.

Kogitsunemaru launched the novels on AlphaPolis ' website in 2017. AlphaPolis published the novels' first volume with illustration by Hitogome in February 2018. The novels' 15th volume shipped on October 25. The novels won the Reader Award at AlphaPolis ' 10th Fantasy Shōsetsu Award in 2017.

Sasakama launched the manga adaptation on AlphaPolis ' website in August 2018. AlphaPolis published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in July 2023.

AlphaPolis ' Alpha Manga service is publishing the manga in English under the title Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time . AlphaPolis is also releasing the manga in compiled volumes digitally on Amazon , and released the sixth volume on April 26. AlphaPolis describes the story:

Not even a hero, Takumi Iruma gets accidentally mixed in with a group of heroes chosen to be summoned to another world. As compensation for the mix-up, a goddess offers him the right to choose any skill he wishes for! Hoping for a peaceful and quiet life that has nothing to do with fighting or going into battle, he chooses a seemingly boring creation skill. However, it turns out "alchemy" is the most powerful skill that allows him to create everything from a holy sword to flying ships! This cheat skill he unexpectedly acquired turns him into a wealthy merchant and makes him undefeatable in battles! A heartwarming adventure story about (possibly) the most powerful alchemist in another world!

Sources: Izure Saikyō no Renkinjutsu-shi? anime's website, Comic Natalie