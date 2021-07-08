AlphaPolis Launches Alpha Manga App for Smartphones

Alpha Manga includes Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy, Gate: Where the JSDF Fought, more

AlphaPolis Co., Ltd. announced on Thursday that it has launched Alpha Manga, a new manga comic app service for iOS and Android devices, on Wednesday. The service offers English versions of AlphaPolis ' manga series.

Alpha Manga will release new manga on weekly or monthly schedules. The service offers the first three chapters for free. The fourth chapter and on will not be available for free. Users can acquire in-app tickets and spend them to rent new chapters for seven days. Users may also collect free bonus tickets by logging in to the app.

The service will include the following manga:

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy ( Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Dōchū )

( ) Gate: Where the JSDF Fought

THE NEW GATE

Re:Monster

A Banished Odd-jobber Starts a New Life

Opening a Café in Another World

An Observation Log of My Fiancee Who Calls Herself a Villainess

May I Ask for One Final Thing?

New Saga

Multi-mind Mayhem

A Journey Through Another World ~Raising Kids While Adventuring~

Offense and Defense in Daites

From Maid to Mother

The Villainess with Special Circumstances

An E-Rank Apothecarist

A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time

This Time I Will Find Happiness!

Where to Go in a Whole Other World?

Grandpa is Summoned

A Veterinarian in Another World

Accidentally Summoned (Oops, sorry.)

Goodbye, Dragon Life

A Diary of Our Leisurely VRMMO Playthrough

The Black Healer

Legendary Wizard

Master Magic Efficiently

World Customize Creator

Cavalier With the Truth

A Playthrough of a Certain Dude's VRMMO Life

This service is separate from the AlphaPolis service.

Source: Press release