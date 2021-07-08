News
AlphaPolis Launches Alpha Manga App for Smartphones
posted on by Alex Mateo
Alpha Manga includes Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy, Gate: Where the JSDF Fought, more
AlphaPolis Co., Ltd. announced on Thursday that it has launched Alpha Manga, a new manga comic app service for iOS and Android devices, on Wednesday. The service offers English versions of AlphaPolis' manga series.
Alpha Manga will release new manga on weekly or monthly schedules. The service offers the first three chapters for free. The fourth chapter and on will not be available for free. Users can acquire in-app tickets and spend them to rent new chapters for seven days. Users may also collect free bonus tickets by logging in to the app.
The service will include the following manga:
- Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy (Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Dōchū)
- Gate: Where the JSDF Fought
- THE NEW GATE
- Re:Monster
- A Banished Odd-jobber Starts a New Life
- Opening a Café in Another World
- An Observation Log of My Fiancee Who Calls Herself a Villainess
- May I Ask for One Final Thing?
- New Saga
- Multi-mind Mayhem
- A Journey Through Another World ~Raising Kids While Adventuring~
- Offense and Defense in Daites
- From Maid to Mother
- The Villainess with Special Circumstances
- An E-Rank Apothecarist
- A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai
- Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time
- This Time I Will Find Happiness!
- Where to Go in a Whole Other World?
- Grandpa is Summoned
- A Veterinarian in Another World
- Accidentally Summoned (Oops, sorry.)
- Goodbye, Dragon Life
- A Diary of Our Leisurely VRMMO Playthrough
- The Black Healer
- Legendary Wizard
- Master Magic Efficiently
- World Customize Creator
- Cavalier With the Truth
- A Playthrough of a Certain Dude's VRMMO Life
This service is separate from the AlphaPolis service.
Source: Press release