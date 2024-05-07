Detective Conan Author Gōshō Aoyama's Yaiba Manga Gets New Anime

Series previously inspired 52-episode anime in 1993

This year's 24th issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed on Wednesday that Gōshō Aoyama 's Yaiba manga will be getting a new anime adaptation. Aoyama is supervising.

The series follows the titular Yaiba Kurogane, a young samurai boy inspired by Miyamoto Musashi, the real-life swordsman who pioneered the Hyōhō Niten Ichi-ryū style of two-sword fighting and wrote The Book of Five Rings classic on military strategy.

Aoyama launched the series in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday in September 1988. The series concluded in December 1993 with a total of 24 compiled book volumes.

The series inspired a 52-episode anime adaptation that ran from April 1993-April 1994.

The character is frequently referenced in Aoyama's Detective Conan series, and even appeared in the Conan vs. Kid vs. Yaiba - The Grand Battle for the Treasure Sword!! OVA in 2000.

The Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube ( Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram ) film sold 7.32 million tickets and earned 10.5 billion yen (about US$68.6 million) in its first 22 days.

Detective Conan is now the first Japanese-animated film franchise to have two consecutive films pass 10 billion yen in earnings in Japan.

Aoyama began a new series for the Magic Kaito manga in Shonen Sunday on April 10.