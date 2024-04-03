Magic Kaito Manga Begins New Series for Detective Conan's 30th Anniversary

Series last published new chapter in 2017

The 19th issue of Shogakukan 's Shonen Sunday magazine announced on Wednesday that Gōshō Aoyama will begin a new series of his Magic Kaito manga in the magazine's 20th issue on April 10. The return commemorates the 30th year of serialization of the Detective Conan manga.

The announcement also teased the appearance of a new character.

Aoyama has been publishing chapters of the manga irregularly since 1988, returning for three chapters in 2014. Magic Kaito last published a new chapter in 2017, and its fifth and latest compiled book volume shipped in 2017. The manga's main character Kaito Kid often crosses over with Detective Conan stories, and is a central character in the upcoming Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube ( Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram ) film.

This year's ninth issue of Weekly Shonen Sunday teased in January that the franchise would revive a manga that has not had a serialization in seven years on April 10.

The original Magic Kaito manga revolves around a young budding magician named Kaito Kuroba who follows in his late father's footsteps as the legendary thief Kaitō Kid. The character has since appeared in Detective Conan stories, often as a formidable rival.

The Magic Kaito manga was adapted into a series of television specials in 2011. Gosho launched the manga in 1987 but put the series on hiatus in 1988. The manga has been serialized irregularly since then.

A television anime adaptation of the manga by A-1 Pictures premiered in 2014. Crunchyroll also streamed the series.

The Detective Conan manga entered a brief hiatus in December for the anniversary.