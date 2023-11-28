Detective Conan Manga Goes on Hiatus for 30th Anniversary, 27th Film's Title & Date Revealed

Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube debuts on April 12

2024's first issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shounen Sunday magazine announced on Wednesday that Aosho Goyama's Detective Conan manga will be going on hiatus until the seventh issue, which goes on sale on January 10. The hiatus coincides with the 30th anniversary of the serialization. To celebrate the milestone, a Detective Conan exhibition featuring six different themes will open throughout Japan, beginning with a Tokyo stop on January 12.

Aoyama shared a special video message about the anniversary exhibit on YouTube on Tuesday.

The magazine also revealed the 27th Conan film will be titled Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube (The Million-Dollar Five Guiding Stars) and features a battle between Heiji Hattori and Kaito Kid. The magazine teased the plot of the film, which involves Kaito Kid attempting to steal a one million dollar "big jewel" in Hakodate, Japan, as well as a possible confession between Heiji and his childhood friend Kazuha.

© 2024 青山剛昌/名探偵コナン製作委員会

The film is slated for release on April 12, 2024. Other plans for the anniversary include an anniversary cafe, a special collaboration issue of Da Vinci magazine in April, an upgraded version of a certain t-shirt that became a hit last year, and a special full-page ad in the Yomiuri Shinbun paper nationwide on January 10.

© Gosho Aoyama, Shogakukan

Aoyama launched the manga in 1994. The manga has spawned a television anime that has been running since 1996, as well as an accompanying anime film series. The 26th film in the series, Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine), opened in Japan on April 14.

Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine), the 26th film, opened in Japan on April 14 (two weeks before the official Golden Week holidays), and sold 2.17 million tickets to earn about 3.14 billion yen (about US$23.4 million) in its first three days, making it the best three-day opening for the franchise. The film is the first in the franchise to earn more than 10 billion yen.

The film sold 9.26 million tickets for 13.12 billion yen (about US$91.7 million) by June, surpassing Jurassic Park to become the 25th highest-earning film of all time in Japan. It has since become the 19th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, and the #2 film of the year so far in Japan, below only The Super Mario Bros. Movie .

Three spinoff manga for the franchise recently inspired anime adaptations: Meitantei Conan Keisatsu Gakkō Hen Wild Police Story (Detective Conan: Police Academy Arc Wild Police Story), Detective Conan: Hannin no Hanzawa-san , and Detective Conan: Zero no Tea Time .

