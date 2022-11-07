26th Detective Conan Film Opens During Golden Week 2023

Teaser hints at focus on Ai Haibara, Black Organization

TOHO annoucned on Tuesday that the 26th film in the Detective Conan franchise will open during Golden Week next year in Japan. TOHO has not yet reveal the film's title, but unveiled the below teaser trailer, which focuses on the character Ai Haibara.

The teaser hints at the film's subtitle containing the word "kuro" (black), which hints at the story's overarching antagonist group the Black Organization.

In 2023, the Golden Week of spring holidays runs from April 29 to May 5.

Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween ( Meitantei Conan: Halloween no Hanayome ), the Detective Conan franchise 's 25th anime film, opened in Japan on April 15 and sold 1,321,944 tickets for 1,907,467,150 yen (about US$15.06 million) in its first three days. The film earned 1% more in its first three days than the previous record-holding film (for total earnings) in the franchise , Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire , in its first three days.

The film is currently in a Halloween special re-screening that opened two weeks ago and ranked at #3. The film sold 82,000 tickets and earned 114,444,900 yen (about US$771,000) in the first weekend of its re-screening, which pushed the film past the 9.37 billion yen earnings of Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire , making the film the highest-earning anime film in the Detective Conan franchise . The film has so far earned a total of 9,682,314,250 yen (about US$66 million).

Source: Comic Natalie