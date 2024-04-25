Ghost Cat Anzu, The Colors Within, More Anime Screen at Annecy

Image via Comic Natalie © いましろたかし・講談社／化け猫あんずちゃん製作委員会

This year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival announced on Thursday the films screening in competition at the event. The official selection for Feature Films includes:and France's' 2D-animated film ) — a new anime feature film byand director, and) —'s anime film of's autobiographical memoir,'s anime film ofand Emily Gravett's novel. This will be the world premiere for

The Birth of Kitarō: The Mystery of Gegege ( Kitarō Tanjō: Gegege no Nazo ) anime film is competing in the Feature Films Contrechamp category.

Pokémon Concierge , the latest stop-motion animated series for the Pokémon franchise , is competing in the TV Films category for "Episode 2: What's on Your Mind." The anime of Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata 's Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead ( Zom 100: Zombie ni Naru Made ni Shitai 100 no Koto ) manga is competing in the same category with its first episode "Akira of the Dead."

Akihito Izuhara's "Kawauso" and "Miserable Miracle," a joint-production between studios from Japan, France, and Canada, are competing in the Short Films ategory Masataka Kihara's "Yapolaponky" is screening in the Graduation Films category.

The Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube ( Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram ) film, the anime film of Akira Toriyama 's SAND LAND manga are screening at the event, and Give It All , the theatrical anime of Yoshiko Shikimura 's Ganbatte Ikimasshoi novel are all screening at the event. Transformers One , the new animated film prequel to the Transformers franchise . Ultraman: Rising , the upcoming Ultraman CG animated feature film from the streaming service and Tsuburaya Productions , will have its world premiere at Annecy on June 12, ahead of its June 14 streaming debut.

This year's Annecy will take place from June 9-15 in the French town of the same name. Established in 1960, Annecy is the world's oldest and largest animation film festival.

