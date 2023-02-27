News
Pokémon Franchise Gets New Pokémon Concierge Stop-Motion Animated Show on Netflix
posted on by Alex Mateo
dwarf studios to animate show about Pokémon Resort
The Pokémon Company International revealed during its Pokémon Presents stream on February 27, Pokémon Day, that it is collaborating with dwarf studios (Rilakkuma and Kaoru) to produce a new stop-motion animated show on Netflix titled Pokémon Concierge. The event streamed an English-subtitled trailer:
The show will follow Haru, a worker at the Pokémon Resort, and Psyduck, who meet trainers and Pokémon on vacation.
The video lists the show as "coming soon."
Source: Source: Pokémon Presents stream