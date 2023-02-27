Pokémon Franchise Gets New Pokémon Concierge Stop-Motion Animated Show on Netflix

The Pokémon Company International revealed during its Pokémon Presents stream on February 27, Pokémon Day, that it is collaborating with dwarf studios ( Rilakkuma and Kaoru ) to produce a new stop-motion animated show on Netflix titled Pokémon Concierge . The event streamed an English-subtitled trailer:

The show will follow Haru, a worker at the Pokémon Resort, and Psyduck, who meet trainers and Pokémon on vacation.

The video lists the show as "coming soon."