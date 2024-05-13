Kinokoinu - Mushroom Pup Manga Gets TV Anime This Fall

Heartwarming story about Mushroom Pup, picture book author ran from 2010-2022

Publisher Tokuma Shoten announced on Monday that Kimama Aoboshi 's Kinokoinu - Mushroom Pup manga is getting a television anime adaptation that will premiere this fall.

Image courtesy of Real Coffee Entertainment © 蒼星きまま・徳間書店/星鳩町きのこ研究所

The heartwarming story centers on a Mushroom Pup who is one day born in the yard of picture book author Hotaru Yuyami. It wags its tail just like a dog, but it's unknown if it's a dog or a mushroom. It draws pictures where it shouldn't, and always wants to eat Hotaru's takoyaki.

Aoboshi launched the manga in Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Ryū magazine in 2010 after first publishing the manga as a one-shot, and the manga moved online when the magazine ended print publication in June 2018. The manga ended serialization in February 2022. Tokuma Shoten released the manga's 15th and final compiled volume in May 2022. The manga has more than 1.7 million copies in circulation.

Digital Manga Publishing 's Juné imprint had licensed the manga in 2012 and released two volumes.

Source: Press release