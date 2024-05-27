Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! Fantastic Days Manga Ends

Katsumi Morino launched manga adaptation of smartphone game in April 2022

Image via Amazon © Natsume Akatsuki, Kasumi Morino, Kadokawa

The July issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of's manga adaptation of'ssmartphone game on Monday.

The game debuted in Japan in February 2020. Nexon launched the game globally in August 2021.

The manga launched in Comic Alive in April 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's third compiled book volume in November 2023, and will publish the fourth volume on June 21.

The game also inspired a novel adaptation by Hirukuma ( Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon ) with illustrations by original Konosuba novel illustrator Kurone Mishima . The novel volume shipped in March 2022. Yen Press released the novel in English in July 2023.

Source: Comic Alive July issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.