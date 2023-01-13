Yen Press Licenses Suzume, Konosuba: Fantastic Days Novels, The Devil Is a Part-Timer! Anthology Manga, More

Yen Press announced on Twitter on Friday that it has licensed ten titles - including five manga, three light novels, a manwha, and the novel for Makoto Shinkai 's Suzume ( Suzume no Tojimari ) film - for release in July 2022.

Title: Suzume novel

Author(s): Makoto Shinkai

Summary: Suzume Iwato lives with her aunt in a quiet port town in Kyushu, Japan. One day, on her way to school, she runs into a young man looking for a door and follows him to a ruin in the mountains. Standing alone amid the collapsed walls is a single old white door, and as if pulled by an invisible force, Suzume reaches out her hand to open it... Eventually, doors begin to open up one after another across Japan, and they must be closed before disaster crosses over from the other side. Follow Suzume's journey to do just that in this novelization of Makoto Shinkai 's film, written by the director himself.

The novel will launch with a digital and physical hardcover release.



Title: Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World : Secret File light novel

Author(s): Kei Sazane (story), Ao Nekonabe (art)

Summary: The first volume in a series of short stories set in the Our Last Crusade universe! Highlights include an anecdote about Nene, Mismis, and Risya having a sleepover in Iska's room, plus the tale of Iska and Alice's first encounter in their younger days.



Title: The Devil Is a Part-Timer! Official Anthology Comic manga

Author(s): Satoshi Wagahara (story), Akio Hiiragi (art)

Summary: The Devil King and his friends take a look at a wedding venue, buy swimsuits, and…get washed up on a deserted island?! This collection of original comic stories, drawn by a lineup of artists and fans of the series, comprises episodes which may or may not have happened during the main story.



Title: Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Fantastic Days light novel

Author(s): Natsume Akatsuki (story), Kurone Mishima (character design), Hirukuma (art), Sumzap (original concept)

Summary: Follow Kazuma and his party as they help a team of aspiring dancers, fight a former general of the Demon King, and more in a series of adventures based on the Fantastic Days game, along with new, unique content!



Title: Looks Are All You Need novel

Author(s): Ghost Mikawa (story), necömi (art)

Summary: Ryouran High School is a private arts academy where geniuses in every field—music, dance, fashion—gather. But in reality, looks decide the students' success, not talent. My sister, Shika Ikebukuro, is a shut-in who can't do anything without her older brother, and I was sure that devastating lack of charisma would doom her. But I know a secret. Though you'd never guess it, behind her mask, the internet sensation VSINGER is none other than my sister, Shika! Her voice is one of a kind, but will it be enough to overcome Ryouran High's entire social order?



Title: Secrets of the Silent Witch manga

Author(s): Matsuri Isora (story), Nanna Fujimi (character design), Tobi Tana (art)

Summary: Monica Everett is the Silent Witch, the only mage in the world who can use unchanted magecraft. But underneath all the fancy titles…she's also the shyest girl you'll ever meet! In fact, she learned unchanted magecraft just so she wouldn't have to speak in public. Monica may be talented, but she has zero confidence, and now she's being tasked with infiltrating a prestigious academy and protecting the kingdom's second prince! How will she survive?!



Title: My Mate Is a Feline Gentleman manga

Author(s): Arata Asanae

Summary: When Toushirou is hired as a servant for diplomat Alex, he expects he will again be treated as a sex object and is afraid of the prospect of serving a beastman. But to his surprise, Alex is appalled by the treatment of omegas in Japan. No one has ever been so kind to Toushirou, and he finds his feelings begin to change…



Title: Saint? Nope, Just a Monster Tamer Passing Through manga

Author(s): Inumajin (story), iidatoy (art)

Summary: Kanata is a girl so gifted with magic that people swear up and down she's the second coming of a saint. But when it comes time for her to choose a job, she settles on…Monster Taming? In truth, Kanata is the reincarnation of a friendless woman from the modern world. To make up for lost time, she sets off on a quest to gather as many fluffy creatures as she can get her hands on!



Title: The Reformation of the World as Overseen by a Realist Demon King manga

Author(s): Ryosuke Hata (story), Manatsu Suzuki (art)

Summary: The seventy-second Demon King, Astaroth, has been reincarnated in a strange new land with a mission to unite the world under his banner and reform its chaotic ways. He is the youngest of the Demon Kings, and although his forces may be weaker than those of his rivals, he won't hesitate to use all the means at his disposal to achieve victory. Wielding unheard-of resourcefulness and tactics, he'll reshape the fate of all who live under his reign!



Yen Press also revealed that it will release the previously announced The Summer Hikaru Died manga by Mokumokuren physically and digitally in July 2023.

Yen Press also licensed Kyoung-Ran Park's Imitation manwha.

Source: Press release