Square Enix Teases HD-2D Dragon Quest Game for Switch, PS5, Steam, Xbox Series X|S, Windows

Game teased on Dragon Quest Day on Monday

The Japanese and English X (formerly Twitter ) accounts of Square Enix 's Dragon Quest game frachise posted a teaser on Monday of an "HD-2D" Dragon Quest game for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam , and Windows.

English teaser

Japanese teaser

The teaser announcement coincides with Dragon Quest Day, when the first Dragon Quest game launched in Japan on May 27, 1986.

In May 2021, Square Enix announced the "HD-2D" remake of the Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation game, with plans for a simultaneous worldwide release "on home consoles." The above teaser videos do not mention Dragon Quest III , but feature a general logo for the franchise.

The "HD-2D" art style evokes sprite-based art, but with 3D backgrounds and dynamic lighting and effect, similar in style to Square Enix 's earlier Octopath Traveler game.

Chunsoft developed the third Dragon Quest game, and Enix published the game for the Famicom in 1988. Since then, Enix/ Square Enix have ported the first three games in the series to multiple platforms, including the Super Famicom, the Game Boy Color, Wii, and smartphones. The first three Dragon Quest games launched on Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation 4 in Japan in August 2017, and released on the Switch in September 2019 worldwide.