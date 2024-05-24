CLAMP Designs New Cardcaptor Sakura Dress for Hello Kitty's 50th Birthday Bash

Everyone's favorite kitty gets some new dresses

It's surreal knowing Sanrio 's Kitty White — a.k.a. Hello Kitty — is celebrating her 50th anniversary. To mark the occasion, she is partnering with manga creators for some new looks, and the latest one comes from legendary creator quartet CLAMP .

Image via x.com ©CLAMP・Shigatsu Tsuitachi CO., LTD.／講談社

ClAMP revealed their design for Kitty on their X (formerly Twitter ) account on May 23. In the post, the group also featured an image of Sakura Kinomoto from their manga Cardcaptor Sakura wearing a paired dress with Kitty. The post noted the illustrations will be displayed at the Lady Kitty House in the Sanrio Town at the Sanrio Puroland theme park in Tama City, Tokyo beginning on May 24.

[News] Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary

Sanrio Puroland event collaboration part 2

An original Hello Kitty costume designed by CLAMP has been revealed.



To celebrate Hello Kitty 's 50th anniversary, an illustration of Sakura in a matching costume was also created.

Both illustrations will be on display at Lady Kitty House from Friday, May 24.



In addition, Hello Kitty will be greeting fans while wearing the costume designed by CLAMP :

・Monday, July 8 to Wednesday, July 31, Sanrio Town 2nd Floor, Lady Kitty House "Special Costume Greeting"

・Thursday, August 1 to Saturday, August 31, 1st Floor, Puro Village "Welcome Greeting"



Original goods such as clear file folders, acrylic stands, acrylic key chains, and badge sets will be on sale from July.

Details:

" Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary" (running until December 31st (Tue))

https://puroland.jp/event-campaign…

#みらいとなかよくハローキティ50周年 [friends with the future Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary]

#ピューロ [Puro]

#CLAMP



© 2024 SANRIO CO., LTD. APPROVAL No.P1605223

Along with the CLAMP designed costume, Kitty has also received a dress design from Tera Terada, artist of Medako-san no Koi Suru Shinryaku Keikaku. Terada's X/ Twitter account announced the collaboration on April 24. In the post, Terada notes Kitty will greet guests at the Sanrio Puroland 's first floor.

I designed a collaborative costume to commemorate Hello Kitty 's 50th anniversary.



From Wednesday, May 1 to Tuesday, May 28, 2024, Hello Kitty will appear at the Welcome Greeting at Puro Village on the 1st floor for about 10 minutes when park opens, so be sure to check it out🍎

puroland.jp/event-campaign…



#サンリオ [ Sanrio ] #ハローキティ50周年 [ Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary] #ピューロ [Puro] #ハローキティ [ Hello Kitty ] #みらいとなかよくハローキティ50周年 [friends with the future Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary]

While it's unclear if there will be more collaborations with manga creators for Hello Kitty 's 50th anniversary celebration, the celebration is set to end on December 31.