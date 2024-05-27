Nintendo Opens Official Store in San Francisco in 2025

2ndstore in U.S. to be located in San Francisco's Union Square

©Nintendo

Nintendo

announced on Friday that it is opening its second officialstore in the United States in 2025. The store will be located in San Francisco's Union Square.

Nintendo 's only official U.S. store, Nintendo NY, is located in Rockefeller Center in New York City.

The first official Nintendo store in Japan opened in November 2019 at Shibuya Parco in Tokyo. The second Nintendo store opened in November 2022 at Daimaru Umeda in Osaka. Nintendo 's third official store in Japan opened at Kyoto Takashimaya SC on October 17. The stores sell consoles, games, peripherals, and other related goods. The stores also hold events and game experiences.

Super Nintendo World opened at the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park in February 2023. Attractions include Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, Toadstool Cafe, 1-Up Factory, character meet and greets, and interactive features using special Power-Up Band wristbands. There is also a store with Nintendo -themed merchandise.

Nintendo announced on May 7 that the company will open its Nintendo Museum project in Uji City, Kyoto in fall 2024.

Nintendo reported on Twitter on May 7 that the company will announce the successor to the Switch console within the company's current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2025.

Source: Nintendo via Siliconera