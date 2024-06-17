I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Anime Gets 2nd Season

1st season just concluded with 12th episode

Bandai Namco Filmworks announced on Tuesday that the television anime of Kenkyo na Circle 's I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability ( Tensei Shitara Dainana Ōji Datta no de, Kimamani Majutsu o Kiwamemasu ) light novel series will have a second season. The second season announcement comes immediately after the conclusion of the first season's 12th and final episode. Bandai Namco Filmworks did not reveal any other details for the second season.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 謙虚なサークル・講談社／「第七王子」製作委員会

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©謙虚なサークル・講談社／「第七王子」製作委員会

The anime premiered onand BSon April 1. streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The anime stars:

Jin Tamamura ( The Girl in Twilight ) directed the anime at Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab . R.O.N ( STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION ) composed the music for the anime. Naoki Tozuka ( Meiji Gekken: 1874 ) handled the script, series composition, and art management. Yuuichi Abe ( Dimension High School ) was the action director. Mai Ono ( Yo-kai Watch: The Movie ) was the color key artist. Yūki Yano was the compositing director of photography. Ryō Tanaka ( Seitokai Yakuindomo ) was the sound director at Ai Addiction .

Yōsuke Kokuzawa and character designer Meru launched a manga based on Kenkyo na Circle 's novels in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on April 9, and will release the 16th volume on August 7.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Prince Lloyd wasn't always a prince...in fact, his previous life is one he remembers perfectly: he was a sorcerer, of sorts. So when he was forced to reincarnate, he decided to continue his studies, prince of the realm or no! But his new life has its own sets of challenges...including being a 10-year-old! What's the 7th prince/sorcerer to do?!

Kenkyo na Circle premiered the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2019. Kodansha began publishing the light novels with illustrations by Meru in July 2020. The light novels' seventh volume shipped in Japan in December 2023, and the eighth volume will ship on July 2.



Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.