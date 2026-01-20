Crunchyroll Reveals Tune In to the Midnight Heart Anime's English Dub Cast

Image via Tune Into the Midnight Heart anime's website ©五十嵐正邦・講談社／「真夜中ハートチューン」製作委員会

Crunchyroll revealed the English dub cast for the television anime of Masakuni Igarashi 's Tune In to the Midnight Heart ( Mayonaka Heart Tune ) manga on Monday. The dub debuted on Tuesday.

The English cast includes:

Jonathan Rigg is directing the dub , Samantha Herek is producing, and Heather Walker is adapting the script. James Baker is the mixer, and Jose Sandoval serves as sound engineer.

Masayuki Takahashi ( Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig ) is directing the anime at Gekkō , and Yukie Sugawara ( Overlord ) is in charge of series scripts. Tomoyuki Shitaya ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , Bakuman. ) is designing the characters.

Suisei Hoshimachi performs the opening theme song "Tsuki ni Mukatte Ute" (Attack Toward the Moon), and Soala performs the ending theme song "Koe no Kiseki" (Trails of Voices).

The anime premiered on January 6, and airs on Kansai TV and Fuji TV 's newly announced "Ka-Anival!!" programming block that airs on Tuesdays at 11:00 p.m. JST. The anime also aired on BS Asahi starting on January 9. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

Kodansha 's K MANGA service is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

When Arisu Yamabuki was all alone in bed at night, he was able to find solace in the voice of a radio host who went by “Apollo.” However, one day, she simply stopped broadcasting without any explanation. Years then passed, and Arisu is now a second-year high-schooler. He makes it his mission to search for Apollo, as there is something he wants to tell her. He doesn't know what she looks like, or even what her real name is, but he manages to get some leads on her in his school's broadcasting club. That's where he meets four girls who all dream to get a job where they can make full use of their voices! Just who is Apollo, and how will those four's dreams pan out?

Igarashi ( Senryū Girl , Detectives These Days Are Crazy! ) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in September 2023. The 11th compiled book volume shipped on December 17. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and released the fifth volume on January 13.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)

