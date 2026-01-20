The Dangers in My Heart Film Screens in 10 U.S. Cities on February 16, 18

Compilation film screens in U.S. just days after Japanese premiere on February 13

HIDIVE announced on Tuesday that it will screen The Dangers in My Heart: The Movie , the compilation film of the television anime of Norio Sakurai 's The Dangers in My Heart ( Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu ) manga, in the U.S. on February 16 in Japanese with English subtitles and on February 18 with an English dub , just a few days after the film opens in Japan on February 13. The film will screen at 7:00 p.m. local time in the following 10 U.S. cities: Atlanta, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, and Fairfax, VA. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, and HIDIVE has listed ticket information on its website. The company streamed an English-subtitled trailer:

andscreened a sneak peek of the movie atin July 2025.

The film is getting a theatrical release in the United States, Germany, Italy, France, Mexico, Chile, Peru, and additional Central American territories, among more areas.

The film will have some new footage added, and it will also depict the story of Kyōtarō and Anna after the series finale.

Momoka Terasawa voices the character Akira Momoyama, the drummer of PrimaryCOLOR. PrimaryCOLOR is the band of Kyotaro's sister Kana Ichikawa, played by returning cast member Yukari Tamura . The voice actors for Aoton and Hinako have not been revealed. The film will feature the first footage of PrimaryCOLOR in concert.

Hiroaki Akagi is now the chief director, and Da Li Chen is directing the anime. Other returning staff members include screenwriter Jukki Hanada , character designer Masato Katsumata , and composer kensuke ushio .

yorushika is returning to the franchise to perform the film's theme song "Madder."

The anime's first season premiered on TV Asahi and its affiliates in the "NUMAnimation" programming block in April 2023. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Netflix also streamed the series in many countries outside the U.S. and Canada.

The second season premiered in Japan in January 2024. HIDIVE streamed the second season as it aired, and streamed an English dub .

The manga's Twi-Yaba spinoff manga also has an anime that premiered in December 2023.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Ichikawa Kyotaro, a boy barely clinging to the bottom rung of his school's social ladder, secretly believes he's the tortured lead in some psychological thriller. He spends his days dreaming up ways to disrupt his classmates' peaceful lives and pining after Anna Yamada , the class idol. But Kyotaro's not nearly the troubled teen he pretends to be...and it turns out Anna's a bit odd herself!

Sakurai launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in March 2018. The manga moved to Akita Shoten 's Champion Cross manga website in April 2018. When Champion Cross merged with Akita Shoten 's other manga website Champion Tap! to form the new website Manga Cross in July 2018, the manga moved to that new site. Akita Shoten published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on January 8. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's 11th volume in August 2025. The manga will end in its 14th volume.

The manga's light novel adaptation written by Kota Nozomi ( When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace ) and illustrated by Sakurai and sune shipped in Japan in September 2024.

Haika Nanasaka launched a manga spinoff titled Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu Love Comedy ga Hajimaranai ( The Dangers in My Heart : A Romantic Comedy Will Not Start) on the Champion Cross manga website on July 22. The spinoff centers on Kyōtarō Ichikawa's older sister Kana.

